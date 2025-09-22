Syracuse issued fine, reprimanded for faking injuries against Clemson
The ACC fined Syracuse $25,000 and issued a public reprimand for its actions during the Orange's 34-21 win over Clemson at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, the league announced in a statement.
The ACC cited Syracuse violating NCAA Football Rule 3-3-6-b on feigning injuries, and specifically “unethical and contrary to the spirit of the rules.”
The league mentioned the actions of two players in an attempt to get an 'unmerited' injury timeout with 9:25 remaining in the fourth quarter. The players appeared to be Syracuse defensive linemen Nissi Ogbebor and Kevin Jobity Jr.
Play was stopped and the training staff attended to the two players.
The play was reviewed by the ACC office, and also by the National Coordinator of Football Officials. According to the release, the coordinator "also agreed that the action violated the spirit of the injury timeout and fair play and was done in a way to circumvent the new injury timeout rule to avoid the team being charged a timeout."
The ACC has closed the matter.
Klubnik discusses faking injuries in postgame
In postgame, Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik discussed the Orange faking injuries as a way to stall the Tigers' offense.
"We were playing with tempo [...] then they have an injury or something like that when we really got going," Klubnik said. "That's up to them if they want to be honest about that. That was definitely tough for us to really get in a rhythm."
Syracuse didn't escape the game without significant injuries, though. The Orange lost quarterback Steve Angeli after he suffered on a non-contact play in the third quarter.
Report says Angeli is out for the season
ESPN's Pete Thamel reported Sunday that the junior will miss the remainder of the season with a torn Achilles tendon. Angeli is expected to apply for a medical redshirt to ensure two remaining seasons of eligibility.
At the time of his injury, Angeli, who came into the game leading the nation in passing yards, was 18-for-31 for 244 yards and two touchdowns.
Syracuse entered Saturday's matchup as a 17.5 point underdog, and carrying a 2-10 all-time record against the Tigers. The Orange were also 0-5 at Death Valley.
But the Orange reversed that trend, taking an early 10-0 lead, and never trailed in a wire-to-wire game. Syracuse, 3-1, will host Duke this Saturday at the JMA Wireless Dome.
