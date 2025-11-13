How former Syracuse players are doing on NFL special teams
With Week 10 of the NFL now in the books, we've been taking a look at Syracuse players in the NFL in the past few days. On Monday, we looked at Syracuse's offensive players. On Tuesday, we looked at SU's defensive alumni.
Today, we take a look at the third phase of the game, special teams.
Andre Szmyt K-Cleveland Browns
Szmyt has taken a bit of a windy path to the NFL and his first starting job. In 2018, Syracuse fans will remember that Szmyt became the first Syracuse kicker to win the Lou Groza Award, and was named a unanimous All-American after hitting 30 of 34 field goals and all 61 of his extra points.
While he never matched that success again in his college career, it set him up for a professional path that led through the Chicago Bears training camp roster and a role with the St. Louis Battlehawks of the United Football League. That led to him signing with the Cleveland Browns practice squad in December 2024, and he eventually beat out incumbent Dustin Hopkins for the starting kicking job.
It's been a solid start to his NFL career so far. He is kicking at a 93.3% (14/15) clip on extra points, and 80% (12/15) on field goals, drilling 2 of 3 from 50 yards or more. On kickoffs, he has only booted two in the endzone with a touchback percentage of 5.9%, which is what teams need with the new rules.
The highlight of his season came on Sept. 21 when Szmyt hit a game-winning 55-yard field goal to help the Browns beat the Green Bay Packers in a 13–10 come from behind win.
Riley Dixon P-Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Dixon has remained consistent over his entire career. He is on track to reach his average punts in a season; his yards per punt is right on target as well at 46.1 this year.
His punt net yards are a little below pace at 38.5 yards per punt, moreover his punt inside 20-yard percentage is down too at 38.9%. Despite these decreases, Dixon remains a valuable and reliable veteran punter.
Marlowe Wax ILB-Los Angeles Chargers
We will close out the check-in looking at the Chargers rookie linebacker, Marlowe Wax. Though he is a linebacker by trade, through 10 games, Wax has yet to play a defensive snap. Right now, he is assigned to special teams.
On special teams, he has made 11 tackles, and perhaps he'll have an opportunity to appear on defense in the near future.
SUPPORT THE JUICE ONLINE
Follow us on Twitter @TheJuiceOnline, like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram @SUJuiceOnline and listen to our podcast.