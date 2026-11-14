Why Former Syracuse LB Rich Scanlon Is Optimistic About Bowl Chances Ahead of NC State

Syracuse still has a viable path to making a bowl game, and they will play NC State on Saturday with both teams at 4-5 heading into the matchup.

We sat down with former Syracuse and NFL linebacker Rich Scanlon on the latest edition of the Juice on the Cuse Podcast, presented by the On SI and Bleav networks to get more of his thoughts on whether the Orange can get to six wins.

Scanlon believes that the Orange can get to the postseason

Scanlon said that only a few plays separate the Orange from being 4-5 and already having obtained bowl eligibility.

"I think if Syracuse had a little bit more discipline and a couple plays (worked better) here and there, it's a very different story. I'm super hopeful that we can we can make a bowl game, very winnable game coming up (against NC State). So yeah, I'm optimistic.”

Scanlon is a fan of this defense

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Part of the reason for his optimism comes from Syracuse’s defense. Scanlon played at SU from 2000-04, and recorded 277 tackles, four sacks, while being named Second-Team All-Big East in 2003. He seems a lot of similarities in the defenses he anchored to the one currently on the field.

"I think the defensive line has gotten a lot better. I know we lost some folks in the portal that's the nature of the beast. But I see a lot more of a physical team which is great. We’re playing better defense. Again, for us, it’s being disciplined on both sides of the ball. That is going to be a big key for us to make sure we're staying in these games. But the physicality I think is much improved.”

Scanlon offers advice to Angeli

Scanlon preached offensive discipline as well. Quarterback Steve Angeli turned the ball over twice in a frustrating 18-13 loss to Clemson last week. While Angeli played well in wins over No. 19 SMU and in another win in overtime over UNC, Scanlon had some advice to offer Angeli.

“Don't try to do too much. We have great wide receivers. I think we've got a good game plan. I think where we've gotten into trouble is turnovers. That's been our biggest bugaboo in terms of the offensive side of the ball. And you can see when we play within ourselves and we get the ball to the right people, we got playmakers."

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