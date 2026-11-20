The 5-5 Syracuse Orange travel to face the 4-6 Boston College Eagles on Saturday, looking to clinch bowl eligibility with a win and move above .500 for the first time since Week 1.

The Orange enter the matchup with momentum after overcoming a 15-point fourth-quarter deficit in a comeback win over NC State. Syracuse was led by standout freshman receiver Calvin Russell III, who tied a program record with 17 receptions for 137 yards and scored a touchdown early in the fourth quarter to help spark the comeback.

Boston College still has hopes of reaching bowl eligibility but enters Saturday coming off a 41-7 loss to No. 5 Notre Dame. The Eagles have lost three straight heading into their matchup with the Orange.

With both teams fighting for bowl eligibility, here are five keys for Syracuse to beat Boston College and secure a postseason appearance.

Get a Lead Early

Syracuse faces an Eagles offense that has struggled this season, particularly through the air.

Boston College ranks last in the ACC in passing yards per game (172.1) and is tied for last in total offense (329.9 yards per game). The Eagles also rank last in scoring offense, averaging 20.4 points per game.

However, Boston College has found more success on the ground, ranking seventh in the ACC with 157.8 rushing yards per game.

The Eagles are led by junior quarterback Mason McKenzie, who has thrown for 1,667 yards, 10 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Building an early lead could force Boston College to rely more heavily on its passing game while taking away one of its biggest strengths: running the football.

Rush the Passer

If Syracuse can force Boston College to throw, the Orange could take advantage of an Eagles offense that has struggled to protect its quarterback.

McKenzie has been sacked 25 times and is completing 55.8% of his passes this season.

Syracuse's defensive front has played well throughout the season, consistently generating pressure and getting to opposing quarterbacks. The Orange have recorded 29 sacks, led by edge rusher Keyshawn Johnson with eight.

Defensive tackle Nissi Ogbebor has also been disruptive, generating 39 pressures and 2.5 sacks this season.

Boston College's pass-protection struggles could let Syracuse play to one of its defensive strengths. Controlling the line of scrimmage and consistently pressuring McKenzie could make it difficult for the Eagles to sustain drives.

Keep Playing Through the Run

Syracuse's rushing attack has been key to sustaining drives amid quarterback changes throughout the season. Last week, the Orange rushed for 138 yards while averaging 4.2 yards per carry.

Sophomore running back Tylik Hill led Syracuse against NC State with 60 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries. Junior Ahmad Miller added 41 yards on 10 carries.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Establishing the run could be especially important against a Boston College defense that ranks in the ACC's bottom five against the run, allowing 168.5 yards per game. Syracuse enters the matchup averaging 154.4 rushing yards per game, ranking among the conference's top eight.

A productive rushing attack could help Syracuse control the game, keep senior quarterback Steve Angeli upright, and keep Boston College's offense off the field.

Find the Outside Playmakers

Syracuse has several receivers capable of making plays on the outside, led by Russell's record-tying performance against NC State.

Sixth-year senior Umari Hatcher has also been one of Syracuse's most consistent offensive weapons throughout the season. Against NC State, Hatcher finished with four receptions for 81 yards, including a 53-yard catch.

Senior Justus Ross-Simmons delivered when Syracuse needed him most. Ross-Simmons caught an 11-yard jump ball for a touchdown to give Syracuse the lead with 58 seconds remaining. He then caught the two-point conversion to put the Orange ahead 34-31.

Syracuse has multiple receivers capable of creating explosive plays. Finding Russell, Hatcher, and Ross-Simmons on short throws and downfield opportunities could provide Angeli with the options he needs to move the offense consistently.

Win the Turnover Battle

One of the biggest factors in Syracuse's comeback against NC State was its ability to create turnovers and capitalize on them.

A Syracuse defensive lineman returned an interception 18 yards for a touchdown with 5:12 remaining, cutting the deficit to five points and helping fuel the comeback.

The Orange then forced a fumble with 11 seconds remaining to seal the victory.

Syracuse's offense also avoided turnovers despite its slow start, preventing NC State from gaining additional possessions and favorable field position.

Against Boston College, Syracuse needs to protect the football while continuing to force turnovers. The Orange have played several close games this season, leaving little margin for self-inflicted mistakes.

Final Thoughts

Syracuse has spent much of this season fighting to keep its postseason hopes alive. On Saturday, the Orange finally have an opportunity to secure them.

The comeback against NC State showed Syracuse can respond when its season is on the line, but the Orange cannot afford to fall into another 15-point hole against Boston College.

Starting fast, controlling the line of scrimmage, establishing the run, finding playmakers on the outside, and winning the turnover battle could be the difference between Syracuse extending its season or entering the finale still searching for a sixth win.

Boston College has postseason hopes of its own, giving both teams plenty to play for Saturday.

For Syracuse, though, the goal is simple: Win, get to six, and go bowling.

SUPPORT THE JUICE ONLINE

Follow us on Twitter @TheJuiceOnline, like us on Facebook, follow us on IG @SUJuiceOnline and listen to our podcast.