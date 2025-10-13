The Clemson Tigers figure to be an ACC power again
As we countdown to the start of the 2025-26 Syracuse basketball season on Nov. 3, The Juice Online will be doing a team-by-team opponent analysis of every single ACC opponent. Today, we analyze the Clemson Tigers, who the Orange will kick off ACC play at home on Dec. 31, New Years Eve.
Head coach Brad Brownell is entering year 16 with the Tigers and is coming off back-to-back Tournament appearances.
Recapping the 2024-25 Clemson basketball season
The Tigers finished their 2024-25 season with a 27-7 overall record and an 18-2 mark in ACC play, which landed them in second place. They were the third seed for the ACC Tournament, and made it to the semifinals, where they were defeated by Louisville.
But the season will likely be remembered for its disappointing run in the NCAA Tournament. Clemson, a five-seed, was upset by 12th-seeded McNeese in the first round, 69-67. While the Tigers did rally from being down 31-13 at halftime, their comeback ultimately fell short.
Clemson Tigers Roster Analysis
Despite coming off an NCAA Tournament season, Clemson, like many teams in the transfer portal era, is experiencing a lot of turnover. They’ve lost key contributors Chase Hunter and Ian Schieffelin (eligibility), as well as Chauncey Wiggins who transferred to Florida State.
But Brownell did reload through the portal. Clemson will get a boost from big man Nick Davidson, who transferred from Nevada (15.8 pts 6.5 rebs).
The Tigers also welcome back RJ Godfrey, who played his first two seasons at Clemson, transferred to Georgia, and now is back at Clemson (6.4 pts on 53.2% FG%).
As for returning players, senior guard Dillon Hunter will take on an elevated role to lead the Tigers backcourt.
Clemson appears to be in good position this upcoming season
Despite the roster turnover, Clemson's haul through the transfer portal and an impressive incoming freshman class leaves Brownell's group in great position to be a strong ACC contender.
The Tigers have an incoming four-person recruiting class headlined by composite four-star guard Zac Foster. He's joined in the class by three-star prospects Blake Davidson, Trent Steinour and Chase Thompson.
Clemson has the sixth shortest odds to win the ACC and is currently ranked 32nd in KenPom’s ratings.
