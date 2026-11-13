'One of the Best Atmospheres I’ve Ever Seen': 2028 OL John Raley Talks Syracuse Visit

In May 2025, Syracuse was the first school to offer 2028 Naples (FL) St. John Neumann offensive lineman John Raley.

They’ve been in steady touch with him since, and on Saturday, he got to check out a game day atmosphere at the JMA Wireless Dome when the Orange hosted Clemson.

"It was amazing,” Raley said to The Juice Online. “One of the best atmospheres I've ever seen. I’ve never heard a stadium so loud. The coaching staff really cares. It’s just a great place.”

Raley chats with the Syracuse staff

The two coaches he had a chance to speak with the most included general manager Tommy Caporale, Director of Player Development Deon Maddox, and offensive line coach Juan Castillo.

"I spoke with coach Caporale most of the time about how thankful he was for me to be up here,” Raley said. “Coach Castillo talked to me about more of the O-line group and asked me how my season was going and talked about how the Indy was pregame. Me and coach Maddox spoke about how Florida has the best football and you only win games if you have Florida people on the team.”

After the game, he was also shown Syracuse’s facilities.

"I had a great time getting to experience the family there is at Syracuse,” Raley said. "The atmosphere was crazy the sound was off the charts and in the dome I understand now why they call it the Loud House, even though they lost, the fans were still rowdy and the team still fought."

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Raley discusses his recruitment

Raley continues to think of Syracuse as one of the top schools recruiting him.

"I think I’m extremely blessed to have received an offer from Syracuse,” Raley said. “It was my first offer and I’m blessed that I get to live out my dreams. I thank coach Caporale for believing in me and offering me.”

St. John Neumann is currently 7-3 and Raley has been a big part of the success.

"We are extremely well-coached and I love playing with them every single day,” Raley said. "I’m playing one of my best seasons in my junior year which helps a lot in terms of recruiting.”

Though he plays tackle in high school, the Orange is looking at him as a center.

"I am a very athletic lineman and am a very good pass blocker,” Raley said. "After a great offseason I learned how to time my punch better throw my hands and play physical. I play basketball so I’m great with my feet combined with great physicality."

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