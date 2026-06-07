Alabama flips 3-star Syracuse tight end commit

2027 Baltimore (MD) St. Frances Academy tight end Michael Nnabuife flipped his commitment from Syracuse to Alabama on Saturday evening, he announced on social media.

Nnabuife originally committed to Syracuse on May 20, but changed his pledge during an official visit to Alabama.

Nnabuife also holds offers from Maryland, Kentucky, and NC State, among others.

He is rated a three-star prospect and the No. 53 overall tight end in his class according to 247Sports.

Nnabuife was originally supposed to join his teammate from St. Frances, Sa’Nir Brooks, as an SU commit.

Syracuse's class is now down to 14 commitments, and is the No. 32 overall class in the country.

The story was first reported by 247Sports.

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