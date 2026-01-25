Syracuse adds commitment from three-star 2027 ATH

Syracuse received a commitment from 2027 ATH Sa’Nir Brooks on Saturday, he announced on social media.

"I’m beyond grateful to announce that I’m committing to Syracuse University,” Brooks posted on X (formerly known as Twitter). "Thank you Coach Fran (Brown) and the Syracuse coaching staff for the opportunity to continue playing the game I love most. I want to thank my parents and family for supporting me, I also wanna thank all my coaches who played a major part in my growth and development.”

The Baltimore (MD) St. Frances Academy running back and safety/linebacker is rated three stars by 247Sports and the No. 437 overall player in his class according to its composite rankings. He selected the Orange over a dozen other offers, including Michigan State, Minnesota, Pittsburgh and Rutgers, among others.

Syracuse has had a long recruitment history with Brooks

Brooks first visited in 2023 with his cousin, Daiveon Taylor (now committed to Kent State), when Dino Babers was head coach. That recruitment continued into the Fran Brown era.

"I think the Cuse offer is special," Brooks said to The Juice Online when he was re-offered by the Orange. "That was the first college I ever went on a recruiting visit is and seeing things from the inside.”

Brown personally offered Brooks, and the two had met shortly after Brown was named head coach of the Orange.

"I met him on a spring visit," Brooks said. "We had a nice conversation when he took over the program.”

Syracuse's 2027 recruiting class has started to take shape

Brooks becomes the 10th commitment in Syracuse’s 2027 class, which is currently ranked fifth overall in the country. He also becomes the second commitment in as many days, joining Erie (PA) High offensive lineman Edwin Guzman, a Keystone State prospect who annoucned on Friday.

Other commitments in the class include defensive lineman Stanley Montgomery, ATHs Tank White, Tristin Hughes and Davion Crumitie, defense back Travis Miles, offensive linemen Marcus Small and Conor Long, and quarterback Justin Dixon.

Brooks has previously said he's modeled his game after the Dallas Cowboys' Micah Parsons.

"I'm a fast, physical running back, a one-cut go type guy," Brooks said in a previous interview. "I'm great on defense too, getting to the ball."

