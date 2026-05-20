Syracuse receives commitment from 3-star 2027 tight end
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2027 Baltimore (MD) St. Frances Academy tight end Michael Nnabuife committed to Syracuse on Wednesday, he announced on social media.
Nnabuife selected the Orange over offers from Alabama, Maryland, Kentucky, and NC State, among others.
He is rated a three-star prospect and the No. 53 overall tight end in his class according to 247Sports.
Nnabuife locked an official visit to Syracuse on the weekend of May 29. He also visited as recently as January for Syracuse's Junior Day.
He is the 13th commitment in Syracuse’s 2027 class, and joins his teammate at St. Frances, Sa’Nir Brooks, as an SU commit.
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Saugat Sen has written for The Juice Online for over 10 years covering Syracuse basketball, lacrosse and football. He is a Syracuse University graduate.