'One of My Favorites': 2028 OL Alessandro Bennati Recaps Syracuse Visit

In April, Syracuse offered Oakdale (CT) St. Thomas More School offensive lineman Alessandro Bennati.

For Bennati, it was a milestone moment as it was his first offer. Syracuse has continued to stay in touch since, and over the weekend, he visited Central New York to take in SU’s game against Clemson.

"It was great, even though it was a tough loss,” Bennati said to The Juice Online. "I had fun, and the coaching staff was nice. The fans were loud it was just a good experience overall.”

Bennati catches up with the coaches

Bennati also had a chance to catch up with the coaches, including offensive line coach Juan Castillo.

The two spoke about how Bennati would fit into the Syracuse system and what schemes the O-line uses.

But the highlight was the electricity inside the JMA Wireless Dome. It was Bennati’s first time there for a game day.

"The fans were really loud,” Bennati said. “It was cool to experience a Syracuse game day in person.”

Bennati discusses his recruitment

Aside from Syracuse, Bennati is also hearing from programs like Boston College. But the Orange holds a special place in his recruitment as the first school to take a chance on him.

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"Syracuse was definitely one of my favorite visits,” Bennati said. "I really liked the atmosphere and how welcoming everyone was. It was a great experience overall.”

Bennati also respects the pipeline that the Orange have developed to Canada. Matthew Bergeron came to Syracuse as a little-known prospect from the Great White North and ended up being a 2023 NFL Draft pick of the Atlanta Falcons.

On SU’s current roster, sophomore linebacker Antoine Deslauriers is originally from Montreal.

"Getting an offer from Syracuse means a lot to me, especially being from Canada,” Bennati said. "Syracuse has a strong history of recruiting Canadian players, and it’s cool to have the opportunity to be part of that pipeline. I’m really thankful for the offer, and it motivates me to keep working.”

Bennati is returning to the field

Bennati has been out this season because of a meniscus surgery but was finally able to get on the field recently.

"I’ve been working hard on my recovery,” Bennati said. "I’m excited to finally get back on the field and compete again.”

Bennati prides himself on his pass protection.

"I use my size and length well to protect the quarterback, and I’m also solid in the run game,” Bennati said. "I’m confident in both areas, but I feel more comfortable in pass protection."

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