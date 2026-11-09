'The Fans Were Loud': 2028 Recruits Praise Syracuse Following Clemson Game Day Visit

Syracuse hosted a large group of recruits on Saturday as SU took on Clemson.

Though the Orange ultimately lost, 18-13, the prospects on hand universally praised the coaching staff and the JMA Wireless Dome crowd.

We caught up with three visitors for their thoughts on their trips.

2028 EDGE/LB Aiden Ezeiruaku

The Glassboro (NJ) High EDGE is one of the elite recruits in the country.

He’s rated four stars by 247Sports and his offer sheet includes schools like Duke, Maryland, Nebraska and Syracuse.

“The visit was good,” Ezeiruaku said to The Juice Online. “(Enjoyed being) in the Dome again and watching a great game.”

Among the coaches he got to speak with included Fran Brown, Charles Watkins, Jeremy Hawkins and Vince Kehres.

“We talked about the game,” Ezeiruaku said. “Mainly just how my play style fits great into their defense."

2028 ATH Brysen Fry

Syracuse has been in regular touch with the Binghamton (NY) Chenango Forks High two-way star. They hosted him for spring practice and then welcomed him back on campus for Franchise Camp in June.

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Saturday was an opportunity to check out the Dome for a game day experience, and even though the Orange lost, Fry still enjoyed his visit.

"It was good,” Fry said. "It was a great atmosphere there and was definitely loud.”

Among the coaches most in touch with Fry includes Trenton Sherman, who was the coach that invited him for his game day experience this time around.

"I really like coach Sherman,” Fry said. "He’s been great to communicate with. I can tell he really cares about his players.”

2028 offensive lineman Alessandro Bennati

In April, Syracuse was the first school to offer the Oakdale (CT) St. Thomas More School prospect. He had previously been at the Dome for a game in the 2025 season, and had also been on campus for spring practice.

Saturday was Bennati’s first look at the team in person this fall.

"It was great,” Bennati said. “Even though it was a tough loss, I had fun, and the coaching staff was nice. The fans were loud. It was just a good experience overall.”

Though he currently plays for St. Thomas More, he’s originally from Canada, and pointed out that he appreciates that the Orange have always recruited the Great White North.

He hopes to follow in the footsteps of Matthew Bergeron, a little known Canadian prospect who ended up becoming an All-ACC performer at Syracuse and currently plays for the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons.

"Syracuse has a strong history of recruiting Canadian players,” Bennati said. “It’s cool to have the opportunity to be part of that pipeline."

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