2028 DL Kayden Thompson recaps ‘great’ Syracuse visit

In May, Syracuse was the first Power 4 school to extend an offer to 2028 defensive lineman Kayden Thompson.

The Callahan (FL) West Nassau High prospect then got his first look at Syracuse in June when he came up to Central New York for Franchise Camp.

"The camp was great,” Thompson said to The Juice Online. “Definitely a competitive atmosphere.”

Thompson goes in-depth on his visit

While there, Thompson got to check out campus and the facilities, and work with the coaching staff and players. Two of the coaches he worked with the most were defense line coaches John Scott Jr. and Jeremy Hawkins.

"Working with coaches Scott and Hawkins was a good experience,” Thompson said. "They helped me improve my game."

Thompson said they had a chance to speak about football and his development as a player. They also focused on areas of improvement, which is something that Thompson said he would take with him into the 2026 season.

He also came away impressed with what he saw while there.

"The campus and facilities were top notch,” Thompson said.

Thompson has been listening to Syracuse's recruiting pitch

Since he received his offer, Syracuse has been in steady contact, especially with the contact period opening for the 2028 class.

Another topic he's heard about from the Orange is the Florida to Central New York pipeline. In Syracuse's 2026 and 2027 classes, the Sunshine State is the state that has sent the most commitments to SU.

“Florida's where the ballers are,” Thompson said.

Since Syracuse was the first Power 4 school to offer him and he's comfortable with the Florida pipeline, it has all led to SU being in a good spot in Thompson's recruitment.

"Syracuse is in a good spot with me,” Thompson said. "I’ve enjoyed getting to know the coaches and the program.”

Thompson is looking forward to the 2026 season

Thompson also holds an offer from UNC-Pembrook, and is hearing from many other high-majors.

"I’m still keeping an open mind and taking my time with the process,” Thompson said.

Thompson’s West Nassau team went 12-2 overall in the 2025 season, and he was named an honorable mention for the All-Northeast Florida team.

He describes his style of play as a defensive lineman as ‘violent.’

Said Thompson: “Always looking for success and improvement."

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