Syracuse among schools standing out for top 2028 California QB

2028 Tustin (CA) High quarterback Ayden Edwards is one of the most sought after prospects in his class.

Rated three stars by 247Sports and the No. 35 signal caller in his class, he holds nearly two dozen offers, including Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Michigan, Nebraska, Oregon, Purdue and Virginia Tech, among many others.

Syracuse is also among the schools pursuing Edwards, and they offered him in May.

"The Syracuse offer was awesome,” Edwards said to The Juice Online.

Edwards connects with Ryan

The offer came from Syracuse quarterbacks coach Sean Ryan.

"Coach Ryan was super cool,” Edwards said. “He really wants to get me on campus to see him and the coaches and check out all the facilities. Super fired up.”

The two of them discussed a variety of topics, including how Syracuse utilizes the quarterback position.

SU runs a pass friendly offense that places a lot of discretion on the quarterback’s shoulders.

In 2024, QB Kyle McCord led the nation in passing, and in 2025, Steve Angeli held that same title through four games before a season ending injury.

"I think Syracuse uses QBs amazingly with how much they pass the ball,” Edwards said.

Syracuse among the schools standing out

They also discussed the culture at Syracuse. Fran Brown, Syracuse’s head coach, has emphasized not only developing players on the field, but growth off the field is equally as important.

"Syracuse is a great program,” Edwards said. "I can’t wait to get on campus.”

It’s still very early in Edwards’ recruitment, but Syracuse was mentioned among the programs standing out so far.

"Arizona, Syracuse, Purdue, and SMU are some of the schools I'm pretty interested in right now,” Edwards said.

Edwards is looking to build off his sophomore season

As a sophomore, Edwards threw for 2,102 yards and 21 touchdowns, leading his team to a 9-2 record.

"The 2025 season was awesome and I can’t wait for this upcoming season,” Edwards said. "We have really been building this spring and are prepared for a great season.”

Edwards credits his success to his cerebral approach to the game.

"I’m a quarterback that is a leader,” Edwards said. “I’m accurate, get my team behind my back and love playing for the team."

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