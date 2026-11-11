2028 EDGE Barium Archampong Details Syracuse Trip

2028 EDGE Barium Archampong is an emerging prospect from Watertown (CT) Taft School.

Archampong is hearing from schools like Dartmouth, Columbia, Miami (OH), Boston College and Harvard.

Another school involved in his recruitment includes Syracuse, and he was part of a contingent of prospects on campus to watch the Orange battle Clemson over the weekend.

"It was good,” Archampong said to The Juice Online. "I got to talk to a couple coaches and the Dome was unreal. Hoping to get back on campus soon and at some point earn an offer."

Archampong connects with several of the Syracuse coaches

Among the coaches he got to meet with included Tommy Caporale, Trenton Sherman and Aaron Mannicci.

"I spoke with coach Mannicci about overall just how my season was going and he mentioned that he was familiar with my film,” Archampong said. "I also spoke to coach Sherman about my team was doing and the teams we have to face in our next two games.”

Archampong mentioned other highlights included being on the field during warmups and seeing the defensive line up close.

Though the Orange ultimately lost, 18-13, it was a back-and-forth game with SU falling short on a late rally.

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"I thought the atmosphere was unreal,” Archampong said. “The Dome was great because not only did it have a huge Jumbotron and instant replay, but it kept us warm and dry from the rainy weather outside. It was also packed and felt more like an NFL game than a college game.”

Archampong gets to know Central New York

Archampong also got to tour campus and get a feel for the school.

"I think Syracuse is one of the nicest campuses and stadiums I’ve ever been to,” Archampong said. “All of the players seem to be very well coached and professional.”

Currently, Taft is 6-1 and is considered one of the top teams in New England.

“My production has been solid throughout the year with lots of plays in the backfield,” Archampong said.

He describes himself as an athlete, speed to power EDGE.

"I can win with my first step explosiveness and speed off the edge, but I also have the strength to convert speed to power and set the edge against the run,” Archampong said. "I'm comfortable rushing from both a two-point and three-point stance."

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