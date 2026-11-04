'Felt Like Home': 2030 NY Receiver Luke Maurino Talks Syracuse Game Day Visit

In June, Syracuse was among the first schools to offer 2030 wide receiver Luke Maurino following an outstanding performance at Franchise Camp as an eighth grader.

He’s also receiving interest from Massachusetts (where he holds an offer), Rutgers, Boston College, and JMU.

The SU staff has continued to remain in contact with Maurino, and over the weekend, welcomed him on campus for a game day experience as the Orange downed No. 19 SMU, 30-27.

"The visit went great,” Maurino said to The Juice Online. “When I got there, it was a warm welcome back and it felt like home. I loved the facility, fans and stadium.”

Maurino goes in-depth on his visit

Maurino said some of the top highlights included getting to catch up with several of the coaches he met during the summer, including Aaron Mannicci, Josh Gattis and Deon Maddox.

"I spoke about how my season has been going and how my experience has gone,” Maurino said. "I have a lot of respect and I love it there.”

The game certainly didn’t hurt, either. The Orange jumped out to a 20-10 halftime lead, and after losing the lead in the fourth quarter, scored twice, including a touchdown with 17 seconds left as the Orange upset a ranked opponent for the first time since 2024.

"I thought it was surreal to see them come back and win the game,” Maurino said. "They played one of their best games of the year.”

Afterward, Maurino got to see the fans rush the field.

"The atmosphere was amazing,” Maurino said. "It was not even packed and it was loader then some full FBS stadiums. It was the first time in person I witnessed all the fans running on the field. It was sick.”

Maurino praises SU as he prepares for playoffs

Syracuse continues to be one of the top schools for Maurino early on in his recruitment.

"I think my offer is well received by hard working and dedication,” Maurino said. "I have been obsessed with this game since I was three years old. I appreciate Syracuse for give me this opportunity at a young age just waiting and banking on me.”

As a freshman, he has notched seven touchdowns. His Melville (NY) St. Anthony’s team just wrapped up the regular season, and will enter the playoffs with championship aspirations.

"I am a deep threat/redzone type of receiver that can move my defenders and create separation,” Maurino said. “Mixed in with my great hands to catch every 50/50 ball and any tough catch and speed to get up field yards after catch."

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