2027 receiver Bradyn Cheek reacts to ‘honorable’ Syracuse offer

June has been a great month for 2027 receiver Bradyn Cheek.

The Orlando (FL) Edgewater High wide receiver/tight end received his first offer from Robert Morris on June 6 and followed it up with his first Power 4 offer from Syracuse a week later.

"I’m blessed to have even received a Syracuse offer,” Cheek said to The Juice Online. "I believe it is very honorable and something I will remember for the rest of my life.”

Brown extended the offer to Cheek

The offer came from Syracuse head coach Fran Brown after Cheek attended Franchise Camp.

"Coach Fran Brown is an amazing person and determined not just as a football coach but as a human being,” Cheek said.

Brown spoke about how Syracuse prepares its players to compete at a high level in the ACC and also at the NFL. Syracuse in particular has made use of the tight end position, as Oronde Gadsden now plays for the San Diego Chargers, and Dan Villari has signed with the Los Angeles Rams.

But the conversation between the two went beyond just football.

"Just spoke about the future and that football isn’t the only option,” Cheek said. “That getting a degree and an education on a higher level is very vital to the rest of our lives.”

Cheek enjoyed Franchise Camp

Cheek is part of a push into Florida that Syracuse has made under Brown. In Syracuse’s 2026 and current 2027 classes, a combined 13 commits have come from the Sunshine State, by far the most of any state that Syracuse has recruited.

Cheek came up for camp and got to know the campus and facilities better, and also got to work with several of his potential future position coaches.

"The Franchise Camp was great,” Cheek said. “Met some great coaches and went against the best talent in the area and competed well.”

Currently, Cheek says that the two schools that have offered, SU and Robert Morris, are the two schools currently standing out. Another school involved in his recruitment is Villanova.

Cheek discusses his recruitment

As for a timeline for a decision, Cheek is waiting for his recruitment process to play out a bit more.

"I plan on making a college decision as soon as a school is ambitious about getting me,” Cheek said, "and wanting me to be a part of their team and to sign those papers after fall comes around.”

Cheek says he’s a versatile receiver who can make an impact at multiple positions. Syracuse is recruiting him both as a TE and WR.

"I believe at the tight end position, I am crafty and too agile and quick for linebackers and second level defenders,” Cheek said. “At receiver, I am more physical and technical with my routes being too physical for DBs and safeties."

SUPPORT THE JUICE ONLINE

Got a Syracuse recruiting tip? E-mail Recruiting Analyst Charles Kang here.