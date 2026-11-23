Syracuse is one of the schools showing the strongest interest in 2028 Fort Worth (TX) All Saints Episcopal quarterback Brailon Davis.

The Orange was the first school to extend him an offer in May, and hosted Davis for Franchise Camp in June.

The Syracuse staff has been in steady touch since, and recently welcomed him to Central New York for a game day experience earlier in November when the Orange matched up against Clemson.

"It went very well,” Davis said to The Juice Online. “The coaching staff showed a lot of love.”

Davis catches up with the Syracuse coaches

Among the coaches he got to speak with included Director of Scouting Aaron Mannicci, and quarterback coaches Mike Gillespie and Sean Ryan.

"We talked about the things they liked about me and my game,” Davis said. “And the things I still need to improve on.”

They also stressed how they see Davis fitting in with the Syracuse offense, and eventually leading the Orange to success.

"My visit helped me realize that Syracuse truly wants to me be there and hopefully be their quarterback of the future,” Davis said.

Davis discusses other highlights of his trip

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Another one of the highlights of the trip included getting to go bowling with the staff and other recruits.

"It showed the love they had for us and they truly want me to be there,” Davis said.

As for the game, Syracuse lost 18-13. It was a defensive battle, but out gaining the Clemson offense, 380-359, and quarterback Steve Angeli kept the Orange in the game by throwing for 263 yards and at touchdown.

"﻿﻿﻿The atmosphere was great and the fan base showed a lot of love,” Davis said.

Davis had equally high praise when he visited for Franchise Camp in June.

"﻿﻿﻿I was really impressed,” Davis said. "The facilities are top-notch, and the campus had a great atmosphere. It felt like a place I could see myself.”

Davis just led his team to another championship

Davis missed seven games because of turf toe, but came back to help All Saints to its third straight TAPPS football state championship.

Davis completed 14 of 21 passes for 168 yards and a touchdown, displaying his leadership and athleticism.

"I love to make plays from the pocket but I can extend the play when I need to,” Davis said. "I stay calm under pressure, and I’m always trying to outwork my competitors and improve my game everyday."

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