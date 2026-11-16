'It Definitely Lives Up to Its Name': 2028 NY ATH Brysen Fry Recaps Syracuse Visit

2028 Binghamton (NY) Chenango Forks High two-way star Brysen Fry has gotten to know Syracuse well over the last year.

He was in Central New York for spring practice and returned for Franchise Camp over the summer.

Fry was back on campus two weekends ago to watch the Orange take on Clemson.

"It was good,” Fry said to The Juice Online. "It was a great atmosphere there and was definitely loud.”

Fry reconnects with the SU staff

Fry got to catch up with several of the SU coaches during the visit, including Trenton Sherman.

“We spoke about my season and the next steps in the recruiting process,” Fry said.

But his top highlight was getting to experience a game day atmosphere in the JMA Wireless Dome to get a better feel for the school.

Fry appreciated the Dome's energy

It is nicknamed The Loud House, and Fry got to experience why.

“It definitely lives up to its name,” Fry said. "The atmosphere was great. The fans were super loud, energy was great, student section was great.”

Though the Orange ultimately lost, 18-13, Fry still took a lot of positives away from the trip.

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"The visit gave me a better understanding of the program on game day and it made me more interested in the school,” Fry said.

Fry discusses recruiting

Fry has always appreciated that Fran Brown’s staff has made it a point to recruit New York.

"I think it’s important for Syracuse to keep the best players in New York home,” Fry said. "There’s a lot of talent in this state. I’d love to be a part of that and compete at the highest level while representing New York.”

Fry said that Syracuse is among the schools making an impression on him in his recruitment. Other schools he’s hearing from include Princeton, Columbia, Connecticut and Clemson, among others.

Fry's team is off to a fast start

Chenango Forks is currently 9-0, and Fry has broken two school records this year as a defensive back and running back.

"My season is going well,” Fry said. “We are a competitive team pushing each other each day."

He’s currently being recruited on the offensive side of the ball.

"I’m a competitive player I want to score every play,” Fry said. "I play with a lot of confidence."

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