2027 Peach State QB talks Syracuse recruitment

2027 quarterback Brenton James is an emerging prospect from the Southeast.

The Powder Springs (GA) McEachern High prospect owns offers from Toledo, Bethune-Cookman and Cornell, and is also drawing high-major attention from schools like Syracuse.

Recently, James had a chance to catch up with Syracuse general manager Tommy Caporale, and he's looking forward to building a further relationship with the school, and added he's planning on visiting SU in the spring.

James discusses his conversation with Coach Cap

"Coach Cap kept it real with me," James said to The Juice Online. "No sugarcoating and told me some things I can do to improve my game."

He also told him things he was doing right, including James' strong arm and athleticism. He played the 2025 season at St. Augustine (FL) High, where he threw for 2,799 passing yards and 36 scores, completing 66 percent of his passes. He also rushed for 258 yards and five scores on the ground.

He ended up leading Class 4A in yards while breaking St. Augustine's record for passing touchdowns and total touchdowns in a season.

"My season went great," James said. "I am a playmaker. Poised, confident, and hardworking QB who looks to get his playmakers the ball."

James sees a good fit in SU's system

He sees a good match in Syracuse's system, which relies heavily on the quarterback being able to make plays. In head coach Fran Brown's first year at Syracuse, Kyle McCord led the NCAA in passing yards. That title was held by his replacement, Steve Angeli, until he tore his Achilles in Week 4 in a road win over Clemson.

"I like how they throw the ball a lot and try to get the ball to their playmakers," James said.

James also thinks Syracuse is in for a better year this fall if they stay healthy. The Orange finished the season 3-9 after Angeli went down with his injury, but he knows better things are ahead for SU.

Brown spent the offseason retooling his coaching staff and revamping his roster, including bringing in the highest recruiting class Syracuse has ever had in modern recruiting.

"Coach Fran Brown is trying to build a process to help turn the program around by recruiting the best guys to the program," James said. "I think Syracuse can do better then 3-9 with their quarterback being back. And they were able to bring in some top skill players."

