Elite 2026 DB CJ Hester commits to Florida over Syracuse
Elite 2026 four-star defensive back CJ Hester committed to the Florida Gators on Thursday, he announced on social media.
The Cocoa (FL) High athlete had a finalist list of Syracuse, Florida State, Florida, Auburn, Georgia and Iowa.
He had long been a top priority for Syracuse, and the Orange hosted him on an official visit on the weekend of June 6. Hester had also officially visited Auburn (May 16), Florida (May 31), UCLA (June 13) and lowa (June 20) before announcing his decision earlier.
The Syracuse OV
Syracuse did their best to pitch him on his official visit. His conversations with the coaches and players were primarily about football and how he'd fit in at Syracuse
"It was good," Hester said to The Juice Online following the OV. "(My favorite part was) getting to talk to players."
He also cited his relationship with the coaching staff as a factor in considering SU a finalist.
Hester cited ‘development’ as a big reason why he liked the Orange.
“(We spoke about) how to get the playbook five times,” Hester said. “My playing style, and how I can be successful after football."
After the visit, Hester said that SU stood ‘high in my recruitment.”
The file on CJ Hester
Hester is coming off a season where he led Cocoa to an 11-3 record after recording 72 tackles, four interceptions, two forced fumbles and a recovery.
The two-way player is seen as someone who can line up in every position in the secondary.
"I feel best at playing DB and they said I can play every position in the secondary," Hester said. ”I’m a tall, rangy, physical DB with good hips and ball skills, and I will come down and hit.”
Syracuse still with a strong 2026 class
While not getting Hester is a blow to the Orange, its current recruiting class is still highly rated.
247 Sports has the Orange at 27th overall in the country, and earlier in the week, they received a commitment from 2026 Keystone State defensive lineman Walt Frazier.
The class also includes Amare Gough, Jarius Rodgers, Chase Geter, Darnell Stokes Jr., Javeion Cooper, Kameron Wilson, Kordae Houston, Gemanus Sackie, Maurice Medley, BJ Garrett, E'Shawn Sutton, D'Antae Sheffey, Tyrell Grant Jr., Carter Bashir, Shemaj Henry, Zikhere Leaks, Phoenix Henriquez, Zaid Lott, Ibn Muhammad, Jojo White, Brayden Charney, Steven Pickard, Jimmy Gregg and Shay Barker.
SUPPORT THE JUICE ONLINE
If you had been a member of our FREE Syracuse forum, Cuse Classified, you would've known about this scoop and others ahead of time! Join us for more exclusive content.