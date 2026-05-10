2028 New Jersey OL calls Syracuse offer a 'great opportunity'

2028 offensive lineman Giuseppe DiPaola is an emerging prospect from the Garden State.

He’s been hearing from schools like Rutgers, Connecticut, Nebraska and Penn State. In April, DiPaola hit a major milestone in his recruitment when he received his first collegiate offer from Syracuse.

"I think it would be a great opportunity to play in the ACC,” DiPaola said to The Juice Online. “It’s definitely something I’m excited about.”

DiPaola previously visited Syracuse in November

The Richland (NJ) St. Augustine Prep star has been hearing from the Orange since last year. He was invited to check out Syracuse’s season finale against Boston College in November, and said he enjoyed the trip.

"My top highlights were how welcoming the students, and staff were,” DiPaola said. “It was a great experience seeing the Dome, going on the field, and talking to the coaches.”

That included head coach Fran Brown, who was the one who extended him the offer.

"I think coach Fran is a great guy,” DiPaola said. “He would be a great coach that I would love to play for at the college level.”

DiPaola enjoys connecting with Fran Brown

Outside of the offer, Brown and DiPaola covered a wide variety of topics.

"Me and coach Fran talked about my position, and my HUDL profile,” DiPaola said. “We also talked about how they are taking a team trip to New York City for team bonding.”

DiPaola has also been learning about the tradition and culture of the Orange from the many stars they’ve placed in the NFL from the time of Jim Brown to present with Kyle McCord, to Brown’s philosophy of D.A.R.T. (detailed, accountable, relentless, tough).

"Syracuse is a great program with a lot of history,” DiPaola said. “It’s definitely heading into the right direction.”

DiPaola vows to be even better this fall

The Hermits are coming off a 6-4 season in one of the most competitive divisions of New Jersey football.

DiPaola said he’s preparing himself for the fall to improve on where he left off.

“There’s always room for improvement,” DiPaola said. "I’ve been working really hard in the weight room, and doing a lot of offensive line training.”

He describes himself as a high IQ offensive lineman.

"I can play any position on the line,” DiPaola said. "I play to the whistle, and always finish my blocks."

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