2029 Florida two-way star ‘grateful’ for first Power 4 offer from Syracuse

2029 two-way athlete Aaden Baldwin is an emerging prospect out of the Sunshine State.

The Deltona (FL) High linebacker/running back received his first offer from Bethune-Cookman in October, and in April, piled on offers from Samford and Syracuse.

The Orange offer was a milestone offer for Baldwin, as it was his first Power 4 offer.

“I'm very grateful to be offered by the program,” Baldwin said to The Juice Online. “I feel like that's great that they (are) building a culture that can possibly feel like home for me.”

Baldwin connects with Caporale

The offer came from general manager Tommy Caporale.

"Coach Cap a great guy,” Baldwin said. “He kept it real with me the whole time as far as the program, what they stand on and how my recruitment process is going to go.”

Caporale and Baldwin talked about a variety of things, including how Syracuse develops its players for the next level and Caporale’s background in Florida.

Caporale has been a huge part of establishing the Orange’s pipeline to Florida during the Fran Brown era.

Syracuse has recruited Florida hard

Syracuse’s 2025 class was ranked 39th overall in the country, SU’s highest ranking in modern history. In that class, seven players hailed from Florida, including five-star receiver Calvin Russell, more than any other state.

This was not lost on Baldwin when he spoke with Caporale.

“It's a great program that has a lot of Florida guys,” Baldwin said. “So with me being a Florida player also, I think the values the Florida guys seen when they chose to go there will be the same values i will see.”

The two also spoke about the meaning of D.A.R.T. (detailed, accountable, relentless, tough), a mantra that Brown has adopted since he arrived at SU two seasons ago.

"I love it,” Baldwin said. "I feel like it's a great way to operate your program. For a program to recognize their identity and have all their players on it is definitely a positive a guy like me is looking for.”

Baldwin is being recruited for both sides of the ball

Baldwin is coming off a season where he rushed 46 times for 439 yards, and had more than 1,000 all-purpose yards. On defense, he recorded 34 tackles and four forced fumbles.

"I feel like I could've had a better season,” Baldwin said. “But college coaches such as coach Cap and coach Dennis Thomas liked what they saw and I'm grateful for that.”

He is currently being recruited on both sides of the ball.

“I'm very versatile,” Baldwin said. “I can be shifty when needed or I can be physical when needed. I'm also a versatile LB. I can play all over the field and I tell coaches that."

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