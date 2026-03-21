Syracuse set to host Rochester WR for spring practice

2028 wide receiver Dezmon Jackson is no stranger to Syracuse.

The Rochester (NY) East prospect grew up less than a two-hour drive from Central New York, and has been hearing from the Orange as his recruitment picks up.

He competed in 7v7 Camp at SU in June, and returned to campus in October for Syracuse’s game against Pitt. He’ll have another opportunity to see the school on Saturday when he comes for spring practice.

“I think the Syracuse program is a very fierce program,” Jackson said to The Juice Online. “Heavy on putting in the work to be who you want to be in the future. Very stressed by coach Fran Brown.”

Jackson will have a chance to meet the new coaches

He’s seen campus before and gotten to know the coaches, but this will be the first opportunity Jackson has had to meet some of the new coaches Brown brought in during the offseason.

“I’m looking forward to meeting coaches and players,” Jackson said. “And meeting new people and experiencing a good time.”

His primary recruiter is Stack Williams, and the two have been in consistent touch since last summer.

“I think coach Stack is a very phenomenal coach due to the fact he puts his players to work,” Jackson said. “He has a goal to see them succeed here and at the next level.”

During his last visit, he described it as ‘action packed.’

“I was really interested in the game versus Pitt,” Jackson said. “Even though the Panthers came through with the victory, I still had a good time watching the game and the entrance when they arrived to the stadium.”

Syracuse struggled after injuries last year, going 3-9 after starting 3-1. But Brown has vowed SU will be better this season and Jackson believes in that vision.

Jackson is a big, physical WR

Jackson started off the 2025 season with two receiving touchdowns, which he called out as a highlight. He ended up being named to the All-Rochester Second Team.

“But I’m not satisfied,” Jackson said, stressing that there is always more work to do to improve.

At 6’3” and 190 pounds, he is a big target to throw to.

“I'm fast and strong,” Jackson said. “I'm mentally strong and always determined to make the best outcome under any circumstance. I'm really coachable and a team player."

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