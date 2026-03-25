Syracuse receives commitment from 2027 New York wide receiver

2027 wide receiver Noah Collins-Howard committed to Syracuse on Wednesday, he announced on social media.

He committed to the Orange over an offer sheet that also included Massachusetts, Temple, Fordham and Buffalo.

Collins-Howard made his decision following visiting Syracuse for spring practice over the weekend.

"After watching their practice, I really liked the intensity,” Collins-Howard said to The Juice Online. "It’s clear they’re working hard to turn things around, and I can see myself being a part of that culture.”

Proximity and coaching were two major factors

Another factor for Collins-Howard was staying near home. He currently plays for Henrietta (NY) Rush Henrietta, less than a 90 minute drive from Central New York.

Head coach Fran Brown has made it a priority to keep top New York talent in state, and Collins-Howard is the latest example of that.

"I like the idea of showcasing my skills locally,” Collins-Howard said. “Making it easy for my family and friends to come watch the games.”

Among the coaches that have been recruiting him include wide receivers coach Josh Gattis.

Collins-Howard is fast and will play fast

They appreciate the speed that Collins-Howard brings to the table. He has clocked a 6.30 time in the 55m, and a 10.94 in the 100m.

"Coach said they love that I’m not just fast, I play fast,” Collins-Howard said. "They expect me to bring that type of skill set to the program and I’m ready to live up to that.”

Now that Collins-Howard has committed, he has a very specific message for Syracuse fans: "Let’s build something special. The best is yet to come.

“Get ready. I’m coming to work, compete, and represent this program the right way every single day. I’m bringing energy, discipline, and a mindset to win."

Collins-Howard appreciated his SU offer in 2024

Syracuse was the first school to offer Collins-Howard back in 2024, and it was a moment he hasn’t forgotten.

"I have to first thank God for allowing me to have this opportunity," Collins-Howard said. "I didn’t expect my recruitment to start this early."

The offer came after Collins-Howard attended Syracuse's Elite Camp. Collins-Howard said the camp was 'really fun' and a 'great learning opportunity.'

During the visit, he got to know Deon Maddox and Brown.

"It feels great to be recognized and to know that if I keep working and implementing what coach Brown asks, I can be a part of the Syracuse football tradition," Collins-Howard said. "I’m grateful and I recognize this blessing. I'm going to keep working on my craft and continue to be a great teammate."

Collins-Howard prides himself on being able to create separation from his opponents using his blend of strength and speed.

"I have crisp and fluid route running, and I catch the football well," he said.

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