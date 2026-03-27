Two-way Garden State lineman recaps first Syracuse visit: 'It was amazing'

2028 two-way lineman Dylan Pierce got his first look at Syracuse over the weekend for spring practice, and the visit did not disappoint, he said in an interview with The Juice Online.

"The visit was amazing overall,” Pierce said. "I really felt the energy from the program and appreciated all the love from the coaching staff.”

Among the coaches he spent the most time with included Emmanuel Marc.

"We talked a lot about the program, how I would fit into the system, and the culture they’re building,” Pierce said. "I really appreciated the belief and energy he showed toward me.”

Pierce appreciates the SU culture

The culture since Fran Brown arrived in Syracuse two seasons ago has centered around D.A.R.T. (detailed, accountable, relentless, tough).

Syracuse went 3-9 last year, and Brown spent the offseason retooling his coaching staff and adding the top incoming recruiting class in modern recruiting history.

He has vowed that the Orange will be better this fall, and that sense of urgency showed through in the way the Orange practiced on the field.

"Seeing practice up close was a great experience,” Pierce said. "The intensity, tempo, and how fast everything moves really stood out to me.”

Pierce puts SU in his top 3

Getting a front row seat for practice was one of several highlights Pierce cited from the weekend.

"I got to eat and spend time with the coaches,” Pierce said. "Being able to talk, relax, and build that connection was a great bonding experience.”

Pierce added that the visit changed the way he looked at Syracuse, and he now puts the Orange in his top 3 schools.

"It made me see how serious they are about their culture and development, and it made me even more interested in the program,” he said.

A new start for Pierce this fall

Pierce recently announced he is transferring to Garden State powerhouse Ramsey (NJ) Don Bosco Prep. It will afford him more exposure as his recruitment starts to take off.

Though he plays both sides of the line, he’s been recruited on the defensive side of the ball.

"I’m a high-energy defensive tackle with a strong get-off, powerful hands, and great twitch,” Pierce said. "I play with a high tempo every snap and bring a physical presence."

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