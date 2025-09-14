Western PA prospects Edwin Guzman, Brennan Kostyak garnering Syracuse attention
Western Pennsylvania is a hot bed of top prospects and frequently acts as an incubator for high-major programs. Last week, I checked in with a matchup between Central Catholic and Pine-Richland that was dotted with recruits that hold Syracuse offers and interest.
Syracuse has always been a presence in the Keystone State, and that has continued under the Fran Brown era. Of Syracuse's current 29 commitments in the 2026 class, seven of them hail from Pennsylvania, tying Florida for the most represented state.
In our latest edition of the Western Pennsylvania recruit breakdown, we discuss two prospects that Syracuse is in consistent contact with.
2027 lineman Edwin Guzman, Erie (PA) High
Guzman, now a junior, is showing that he has the size and skillset to play offensive tackle at the P4 level.
He received his first P4 offer from Syracuse this past spring and the Orange got him on campus over the summer. Guzman's primary recruiter at this point is Alex Kelly.
Over the summer, I watched Guzman compete at several local camps including Aaron Donald's Top 50 Camp in June, and he primarily lined up at left tackle. He dominated many of the snaps, to the point where the coaches at the camp put him against the best defensive ends of the day.
Syracuse getting in early was smart. He has also been drawing interest from Rutgers, Toledo, Akron, Ken State, and Charlotte, among others.
2028 ATH Brennan Kostyak, Beaver (PA) High
Kostyak is going into only his sophomore year but is already on Syracuse’s radar.
When I spoke with him, at Top 50 Camp, he told me he was in touch with Brown and other members of the SU, and he received an invite to Franchise Camp.
While Kostyak deferred the invite until his junior year, he said that the contact between him and the SU coaching staff has 'been good.' "We've been talking back and forth," Kostyak said.
At Top 50 camp, Kostyak lined up on the right side of the defensive line all day, going up against some of the best left tackles in the state all day. Kostyak was very impressive for an incoming sophmore, and expect Syracuse’s interest to only pick up more.
He's received interest from Pitt, Duquesne and Mercyhurst, among others.
