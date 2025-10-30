Georgia ATH to get first look at Syracuse on Friday
2028 ATH Elijah Reeves received his first offer from Coastal Carolina in May and his recruitment has accelerated since then.
Reeves has drawn interest from schools like Georgia, Georgia State, Miami and FAU, and more recently, has been hearing from Syracuse.
He will get his first look at Central New York, along with his brother Isaiah, on Friday when Syracuse hosts them for its matchup against North Carolina.
"I think Syracuse is a good place to be,” Reeves said to The Juice Online. "With Coach Fran Brown and his staff, they’ve got a real chance to flip the switch and turn that program around.”
Reeves is looking forward to the visit
One of the things he’s looking forward to most about the trip is getting to know the coaching staff better. His primary recruiter is Charles Watkins and he’s formed a close relationship with him already.
"I would just like to have some conversations with the coaches, show them my film, and hopefully they can give me tips and tricks to help my game,” Reeves said.
Reeves added he’s looking to see what a game day atmosphere feels like, and also to see campus and tour the facilities.
Reeves has improved his game
As a sophomore defensive back/wide receiver, Reeves has improved his footwork and ability to get off the line and create separation.
"I believe my physicality sets me apart,” Reeves said. “I'm able to go up and catch contested passes, and I block hard on runs. At safety, I have great ball skills and I know how to get the ball at its highest point.”
The Lawrenceville (GA) Mountain View is off to a fast start, with 35 receptions for 414 yards and four touchdowns. On defense, he’s also got an interception to his name.
Could the Reeves brothers stay together?
His brother, Isaiah, has also played well for Mountain View and is geting similiar looks for schools. Both will be on campus this weekend.
They’ve discussed the possibility of playing together in college, though there isn’t any pressure to do so.
"I think we both have a great chance to play at the next level,” Reeves said. "If we happen to end up playing together, it would be a game changer, but right now we're both just trying to handle our own situations."
SUPPORT THE JUICE ONLINE
Got a Syracuse recruiting tip? E-mail Recruiting Analyst Charles Kang here.