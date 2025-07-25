2027 EDGE/LB Esa Wittingburg reacts to ‘special’ Syracuse offer
Esa Wittingburg is one of the most sought after Garden State prospects in the 2027 class.
The East Orange (NJ) STEM Academy EDGE/linebacker Akron, Charlotte, Pittsburgh, Temple and Morgan State. One of his more recent offers comes from Syracuse.
"Honestly, I think that the Syracuse program is on the rise to becoming one of the best teams in the ACC," Wittingburg said to The Juice Online. "They’ve got great energy and a great brotherhood. Especially with this new coaching staff, you can really see that they’re building something real special down there."
Wittingburg reacts to his Syracuse offer
The offer means even more to Wittingburg because of the preexisting relationships he has with SU.
"It means a lot to me receiving an offer from a program like Syracuse," Wittingburg said. "My uncle played and my coach played at Syracuse, so it really means a lot to me, and it really shows the work I’ve been putting in is being noticed."
The offer was extended by Emmanuel Marc and Robert Wright.
While the conversation was certainly about football, it also went in other directions.
"We talked a lot about development both on and off the field, making sure that I’m not just doing good in football but good in life," Wittingburg said. "I really appreciate that the coaching staff took their time out to make sure that I’m doing good."
What Wittingburg looks for in a college
Wittingburg said that's certainly part of what he looks for in a college. He wants to go somewhere that will push him on and off the field, adn where he can feel a strong connection with his teammates, the coaching staff, and the school.
"It's also important to be able to have a life after football," Wittingburg said.
His relationship with the coaching staff has put the Orange in a good spot in his recruitment.
"Syracuse and Pitt are the main schools sticking out to me," Wittingburg said. "They consistently reach out to me."
The scouting report on Wittingburg
Wittingburg prides himself on being a high-motor player who can play a variety of positions on defense.
He also brings a cerebral approach to football.
"I play physical and fast," Wittingburg said. "I’m able to rush off the edge, drop into zone coverage. I have speed, power, violent hands, and good bend off of the edge. I take pride in being a smart and effective player ready to make an impact wherever I’m lined up."
