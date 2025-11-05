Georgia DB reacts to first Power 4 offer from Syracuse
Syracuse hosted one of Georgia’s top emerging prospects when 2028 Lawrenceville (GA) Mountain View defensive back Isaiah Reeves came on campus.
Heading into the visit, he already held offers from Coastal Carolina and Eastern Kentucky, and after the trip, he added his first Power 4 offer from Syracuse.
"It’s a blessing,” Reeves said to The Juice Online. "Syracuse gave me an opportunity, and I really appreciate them for that.”
Reeves gets to connect with the SU coaches on his trip
Reeves—who visited with his brother Elijah—had a chance to take in a game day atmosphere when Syracuse hosted UNC. He also got to know the coaches better and see campus and the facilities.
"The trip was great,” Reeves said. “The whole experience was really positive.”
Though he met with many of the Syracuse staff and coaches, the ones he spent the most time with were Charles Watkins and Fran Brown.
"We discussed what they like about my game and how I could fit into their program,” Reeves said. "Outside of football, one of the highlights was definitely going to Dinosaur BBQ, Coach Watkins recommended it, and it was really that good.”
Ahead of the visit, he heaped praise on Brown, and that expectation was met.
“Coach Fran Brown being the former DB coach at Georgia really stands out to me, especially since I play defensive back and live in Georgia right now,” Reeves said prior to the visit. "I’ve seen the type of players he’s developed and recruited, so it's exciting to see the culture he’s building at Syracuse.”
Reeves is a leader on and off the field
As for Reeves, he says his biggest improvement as a football player has been off the field.
“My leadership,” Reeves said. "I spend a lot of time watching film so I can help my teammates recognize what’s coming and make sure we’re all on the same page.”
Still, he’s a ball hawking defensive back that has already recorded an interception, eight PBUs and 42 tackles, while not allowing any touchdowns.
"I’m a playmaker,” Reeves said. “If the ball’s in the air, I’m going to go get it. I can cover and play the run, so I’m a well-rounded DB who can play both safety and corner at a high level."
