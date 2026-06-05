2027 two-sport star calls Syracuse football ‘great’ ahead of OV

2027 ATH Jalen Moseley is one of the top recruits in his class across two different sports.

In track and field, Moseley has recorded a 10.6 In the 100M dash, and a 24’6.5” in the long jump. In football, he holds nearly a dozen offers, including from Bryant, Army, Florida Atlantic, James Madison and Syracuse, among others.

He’s taking the next step forward in his relationship with the Orange when he officially visits on the weekend of June 10.

"The Cuse program is great, I feel,” Moseley said to The Juice Online.

Moseley discusses his Syracuse recruitment

He was offered in January following a visit to Central New York for Junior Day. Among the coaches he’s been in touch with include defensive backs coach Nitron Stork and head coach Fran Brown.

"Coaches are excited to get me there again on the OV,” Moseley said. "I’m looking forward to seeing the staff again and having a good detailed tour.”

Moseley knows what he's looking for in a school.

"I’m looking for a college that will allow be to do both track and football at a high level,” Moseley said, "and a school and college that believes in me.”

Syracuse has had a history of allowing its players to play multiple sports.

Wide receiver Calvin Russell appeared on the basketball roster this spring, while Joseph Filardi is a scholarship lacrosse player who also started several games for the Orange at quarterback in the fall.

Moseley wants to play both sports

The football coaches have let Moseley know that if he chooses Syracuse, he’ll be able to do both.

“(The told me) I will be able to do track and football at Cuse because I am the long jump national champion,” Moseley said.

He said three schools are standing out to him in his recruitment so far.

“Top schools (are) Syracuse, JMU, and LSU (for track only),” Moseley said.

Moseley sets a timeline for a decision

JMU will have the first opportunity to host him on an OV on the weekend of June 3.

After his OVs, Moseley will convene with his family and make a decision. He said he has a timeline sketched out for his announcement.

"I’m thinking I will be committed by the end of the month or early July,” Moseley said.

He’s coming off a season at Providence (RI) La Salle Academy where he finished with 440 yards and seven touchdowns as a receiver, and 10 tackles, six PBUs and three interceptions as a defensive back. He’s being recruited on the defensive side of the ball at SU.

"I am is a very coachable versatile, very athletic,” Moseley said. “Great coverage DB with elite speed."

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