2027 Empire State OL says Syracuse is a 'top school' heading into OV

Syracuse will host one of New York’s top prospects when 2027 offensive lineman James Cocozzo officially visits on the weekend of June 12.

The Orange have prioritized Cocozzo since he won Offensive MVP performance at Franchise Camp last year, and he’s appreciated the love he’s received from the staff.

"They are one of my top schools heading into the OV season,” Cocozzo said to The Juice Online. "It feels good that the recruiting process is kind of starting to come to an end."

Cocozzo previews his upcoming Syracuse OV

Cocozzo said he’s looking forward to getting a closer look at two specific things when he’s on campus.

"I have been there many times but have not seen much of their campus and training facilities,” Cocozzo said.

He also holds offers from Rutgers, Maryland, Virginia Tech and UConn, among others, and will also take an OV to Rutgers on the weekend of May 29.

Cocozzo said he’s sketched out a timeline for when he’ll choose his college.

"I want to make a decision by the latest in June but probably not much earlier,” he said.

Cocozzo was last in Central New York in January

Cocozzo was last on the SU campus for Junior Day in January when the Orange basketball team defeated Notre Dame.

"The visit was great,” Cocozzo said. "I learned a lot about the coaches and their program.”

Specifically, Cocozzo was referring to his new position coach, Juan Castillo.

Castillo has over 40 years of coaching at the college and NFL levels, and it is a pedigree that Cocozzo immediately latched on it.

"The top highlight for me was when coach Castillo took me out of the Dome and showed me some pass sets,” Cocozzo said. "Also just talking to him because he has so much knowledge of the game.”

They ended up speaking for a long time about specific offensive line techniques, and Cocozzo plans on implementing it into his game this fall.

"I think he is a great coach,” Cocozzo said. "He has obviously been around and knows everything that there is to know about the offensive line."

Cocozzo discusses his style of play

The Stillwater (NY) High athlete missed the entire 2025 season because of a torn ACL, but he is on the verge of getting cleared to resume football activities, and will be fully healthy for the fall.

Cocozzo says he enjoys run blocking as an offensive lineman.

Said Cocozzo: "I think it’s because I love violence, contact and just being able to control the person in front of you."

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