2028 DMV offensive lineman ‘hyped up’ for Syracuse offer

2028 offensive tackle Kyan Reaves is one of the most heavily recruited players in his class.

The Danville (VA) George Washington prospect holds more than half a dozen offers, including Maryland, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest and Charlotte.

One of his most recent comes from Syracuse, and the 6-foot-7, 300-pound athlete is looking forward to learning more about the program.

“I’m blessed,” Reaves said to The Juice Online. “I’m humbled and hyped up.”

Syracuse has recruited the DMV hard

Syracuse has made a big push in the DMV footprint since head coach Fran Brown arrived two seasons ago. In SU’s 2026 class, which was the highest ranked class in modern history (39), it featured four recruits from the area.

As a result, Reaves was already familiar with the program when the Orange offered.

“It’s an excellent program down to the coaches and the fans,” Reaves said.

Reaves connects with the SU coaching staff

The offer came from Syracuse scout Alex Kelly and offensive line coach Juan Castillo.

“They’re great and phenomenal coaches that will develop you into an man and phenomenal player,” Reaves said.

Player development was a key part of the pitch during the call. Castillo discussed his more than 40 years of coaching both in the NFL and college ranks where he’s worked with All-Americans and All-Pro players.

“We talked about his experience in the NFL coaching and my work ethic,” Reaves said.

They also spoke about the culture at Syracuse, including the concept of D.A.R.T. (detailed, accountable, relentless, tough). It’s a mantra that has guided Brown and the program since 2024.

“It’s a great acronym to achieve and have a great mentality and mindset,” Reaves said.

Reaves had a dominant 2025 season

The offers continue to pile up, but Reaves said that he’s just taking it all in at the moment.

"All the schools looking at me and showing me great love in this recruiting process,” Reaves said. “Still have a lot of time.”

George Washington went 12-2 in the 2025 season, and Reaves blocked for a backfield where two running backs had more than 1,000 rushing yards each.

“The season went well and got my recognition for my dominance and aggression on the field,” Reaves said. “Made great blocks and pulls, and I was the anchor to both of our running backs.”

He said he is the type of OL that is relentless.

“I’m a coachable offensive lineman,” Reaves said. “And I won’t stop until the whistle.”

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