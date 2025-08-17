2026 ATH Jaron Owusu-Ansah talks Syracuse: 'It's a great program'
2026 ATH Jaron Owusu-Ansah is an emerging prospect from the DMV area.
The North Stafford (VA) High linebacker and tight end picked up his first offer from Howard in April, and added his second offer from VMI in late July.
He’s also been hearing from high-major programs, including Syracuse. Owusu-Ansah visited Central New York in March for SU’s spring practice and got to learn more about the program.
"I had a great time watching them work and get better,” Owusu-Ansah said to The Juice Online. " I loved the intensity at the practice. My favorite part was watching one of my 7-on-7 teammates practice (Current SU player Fatim Diggs).”
Owusu-Ansah discusses his Syracuse recruitment
Since then, the Orange have continued to stay in touch. He’s gotten to learn more about the program, including the philosophy of D.A.R.T.
"I think that Syracuse has a great program with a winning mentality,” Owusu-Ansah said.
When he visited the Orange in spring he got to know tight ends coach Mike Johnson and assistant running backs coach Devin Redd. He’s also continued to hear from Alex Kelly since then.
“We speak about how school is,” Owusu-Ansah said. “And about how I see myself growing and getting bigger and stronger this season.”
Syracuse recruiting Owusu-Ansah at tight end
Though Owusu-Ansah is a two-way player, he is being recruited as a tight end.
That has been a recruiting pitch for the Orange. In the 2024 season, Syracuse tight end Oronde Gadsden II finished with 73 receptions for 934 yards and seven touchdowns.
He was a two-time All-ACC Selection and also was named to the AP All-American team in his final season with the Orange. He went on to be drafted by the NFL’s Los Angeles Chargers.
"I love the way they include the tight ends in the pass game and move them around a lot,” Owusu-Ansah said.
The Virginia to Syracuse pipeline
Under head coach Fran Brown, the Orange has established a strong pipeline between Virginia and Central New York.
The 2026 class currently has 28 commitments, with four of them coming from Ansah’s home state.
“That’s good,” Ansah said. “We have a lot of talent around our area.”
As for Owusu-Ansah, he plans on showing his improved strength and speed on the field this fall.
Said Owusu-Ansah: "I am a bigger player that’s fluent, good footwork and physically dominant.”
