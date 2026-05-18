2029 Delaware DB says Syracuse offer 'means a lot to me'

One of the fasting rising prospects in the 2029 class is Wilmington (DE) Salesianum High defensive back Jaxon Evans.

He received his first offer in April from Temple, and since then, has piled on offers from Maryland, Boston College and Penn State.

His most recent offer comes from Syracuse, a school that he’s looking forward to learning more about as his recruitment process moves forward.

"The Syracuse offer definitely means a lot to me,” Evans said to The Juice Online. "It’s a big time opportunity from a strong ACC program, and it showed me the work I’ve been putting in is paying off.”

Evans learns more about Syracuse from Kates

The offer came from Dre Kates.

"I think coach Kates was really good guy,” Evans said. “Only talking to him for a couple minutes, you can tell he likes the game of football and wants the best for his players.”

The two spoke mostly about football, but they also spoke about the culture at Syracuse and how the team is a family.

"He was telling me about how the team does dinners together every Thursday and how coach Fran Brown has built a strong brotherhood and standard throughout the program,” Evans said. "I liked hearing how connected everybody is there.”

Evans appreciates the SU culture

Brown’s standard is D.A.R.T. (detailed, accountable, relentless, tough), and Evans appreciated learning about it.

“D.A.R.T. I think it’s bigger than football, honestly,” Evans said. “It’s about discipline, how you carry yourself, and the standard you live by every day. That mindset really stands out to me because it matches the type of player and person I try to be.”

That all left a positive impression on Evans.

"I think Syracuse has a great program overall,” he said. "I like the direction they’re headed in, the culture they’re building, and how they develop defensive backs to compete at a high level.”

Evans made an impact as a freshman

Salesianum finished the 2025 season 9-4, and one of the top schools in Delaware.

“The season went great overall,” Evans said. "I kept improving every week, competed hard, made plays, and showed I can impact the game in multiple ways only being a freshman.”

He says he’s a physical, long, and fast DB that moves well in space.

"I take pride in being competitive, playing fast, and making plays on the ball,” Evans said. "I feel like I can cover, tackle, and be an impact every snap."

SUPPORT THE JUICE ONLINE

Got a Syracuse recruiting tip? E-mail Recruiting Analyst Charles Kang here.