2029 WR Jaxon Matos ‘loved’ Syracuse Franchise Camp

2029 Phillipsburg (NJ) High WR Jaxon Matos has been up at Syracuse several times in 2026.

He attended Franchise Camp on June 6, and was back on the 11th to compete. Matos was also on campus in April for spring practice, and has started to form closer ties with the coaching staff.

"I loved the camp,” Matos said. “It was very organized, filled with high energy. I was able to learn some new things while still being able to show my ability and improvements at this camp.”

Matos gets to work with Watkins and Gattis

During the camp, he got to work the most with coaches Charles Watkins and Josh Gattis.

“(Coach Watkins) was very easy to talk to and gave me major praise and thought I was a fantastic player,” Matos said. "Coach Gattis is one of those coaches that makes sure you do whatever you have to do correctly in order to succeed.”

Matos said that he appreciated how the coaches run their camps similarly to how SU runs its actual practices.

"I spoke mostly to the coaches about how they thought I did and what they think I can improve on,” Matos said. “This is my third time being at Cuse and every time I’m there I’m amazed on how organized they do everything. It’s all a great place and always a great experience.”

Matos sees a rebound season at SU

Matos believes that Syracuse is in for a rebound year after going 3-9 in the 2025 season after getting a close look at the program.

“I honestly think Syracuse is going to be great this year,” Matos said "They been having a great offseason and coach Fran Brown told us he thinks there going to have a really great team.”

Matos said he plans on taking everything he learned from camp and applying it to the upcoming fall season.

Matos is quick and shifty

Specifically, he knows he has the ability to get separation against anyone who lines up in front of him.

“After the catch, I go under the radar because of my size,” Matos said. “But I don’t like to use that as an excuse. I just use it to my advantage with my speed and being shifty to get around and gain yards after the catch.”

He describes himself as a versatile wide receiver.

“You’ll see me go up and make plays and being able to slow the game down with crucial first down catches to seal the game with my route running ability,” Matos said. “I truly take pride in running great routes, and I’m confident that I'm one of the best route runners in the state of New Jersey."

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