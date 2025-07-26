2027 DB Jonathan Chervil calls Syracuse a 'dream school'
2027 defensive back Jonathan Chervil is a northeast prospect who has been hearing from Syracuse.
The West Bridgewater (MA) High athlete visited Syracuse for its spring practice in April, and was back on campus for Franchise Camp in June. During that time, he’s gotten to know the Syracuse program and its coaches a lot better, and has liked what he’s seen from the Orange.
"I think of Syracuse’s program as a highly competitive, strict program,” Chervil said to The Juice Online. "When I was there for their practice/spring game, I could feel the intensity and passion from every player there. Everyone was fighting for it, putting in effort and displaying their talents at an elite level. It left me amazed.”
Chervil's back from injury
Chervil was happy to be back on the camp circuit to show what he’s capable of. He had a great start to the 2024 season before a week 3 shoulder injury sidelined him until November.
He’s fully recovered and had a chance to show what he’s capable of in June in Central New York.
"My top highlights of camp were my defense individual sessions, 1-on-1s and my 40-yard dash,” Chervil said. "I came to camp knowing I had to be one of the top DBs there so I made sure to highlight myself. I ran a 4.5 40-yard dash and had a great defensive individual session. I took lots of reps at corner and proved myself against some great receivers.”
Chervil raves about Franchise Camp
Chervil also got to know the coaching staff a lot better during camp. One of the coaches he worked with most included Nitron Stork.
"We got along quite well and I loved his attitude,” Chervil said. “The way he coached and the way he taught defensive back technique. He’s a master at the defensive back position and I told him that I would love to stay in contact and continue our relationship. He’s going to create some of the best DBs in the ACC."
All of that led to a different way of looking at SU.
"Seeing the school did indeed change my perception of Syracuse,” Chervil said. "Seeing the competitiveness, the passion, the way everyone carries themselves, even ‘DART' is a prime example of that. It speaks and shows greatness. After a few visits there and even camp I felt as if Syracuse was a dream school for me.”
The latest on Chervil's recruitment
Chervil is on the radar of other schools.
Among the programs showing interest include the Orange, Boston College, Rhode Island, Maine, Bryant and New Hampshire. Of that list, SU has continued to stand out.
"Some of the top schools that stand out to me between all of schools on my radar are of course Syracuse, Boston College and Bryant,” Chervil said. "I’ve been on campus to all three schools, whether it was a visit, game day or camp. All three have my upmost respect and I cannot wait to see my future and how things pan out.”
He said he’s looking for a school that has great competition, respect, coaching and a place he feels at home.
The scouting report on Chervil
Chervil is also looking for a place that benefits everyone, including his family, his school, and his future.
He is someone who brings versatility at defensive back.
“I can play press, off-Man, and all types of zone,” Chervil said. "I am somebody you can rely on to make plays and get a stop against a team’s No. 1 receiver. I have a great feel for the game and natural instincts that some may not have. You can use me at cornerback and I can go out there and play defense all four quarters while holding a receiving core to minimal to no stats."
