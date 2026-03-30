2028 New York wide receiver talks Syracuse visit: ‘It was great'

2028 wide receiver Josiah Jones has been in touch with Syracuse for a long time.

The Staten Island (NY) St. Peter's prospect received his first offer from the Orange in January 2025, and has stayed in touch with SU since then.

Jones took the next step forward in his recruitment when he visited Central New York to take in spring practice.

"The visit was great,” Jones said to The Juice Online. "Getting to see how they operate at the next level was impressive, especially watching the wide receivers their speed and precision stood out. It was also great getting closer to the coaches.”

Jones forges a closer relationship with the SU staff

The coaches that he spoke with the most included Bruce Eugene and Emmanuel Marc.

“We talked about continuing to build our relationship,” Jones said. "I think it is a great program. Great players, great coaches, great environment.”

Part of the environment was seeing the players practice up close.

Syracuse is coming off a 3-9 season and head coach Fran Brown has vowed improvement this fall. Part of his offseason plan has been to retool both his roster and the coaching staff.

Jones felt the urgency at SU

The practice Jones go to see seemed different as a result.

"Watching practice up close I noticed that no one was standing around everyone was moving with urgency,” Jones said. "Observing the wide receivers also helped me see what I can add to my own game.”

Jones has also bought into the philosophy of D.A.R.T. (detailed, accountable, relentless, tough) that Brown has preached since arriving on campus.

He saw that on the trip, and said the visit absolutely changed the way he looked at the Orange.

"Seeing how hard the coaches push the players to develop into the best versions of themselves showed me that this is a place I want to be,” Jones said.

Jones discusses his SU offer

Jones received his offer over a year ago, and it was a moment he’ll never forget.

“It felt great with Syracuse being my first offer,” Jones said. “It is me getting closer to my dream.”

He appreciates that Brown since arriving at Syracuse has recruited New York hard.

"I think it’s a great thing the staff doing keeping the players home,” Jones said.

Jones describes himself as a QB’s best friend.

“I'm the type of wide receiver where the quarterback can throw it anywhere and I’m going to come down with it,” he said.

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