2028 Florida DL calls Syracuse offer a ‘big opportunity'

2028 defensive lineman Josiah Taylor is one of the fastest rising prospects in his class.

He received his first offer from Connecticut in January, and since then has piled on offers from Baylor, FAU, Boston College and UNLV.

His latest offer came from Syracuse to make it a half dozen offers in less than six months.

"I think the offer from Syracuse is a really big opportunity for me,” Taylor said to The Juice Online. "It feels good knowing a school like that believes in my talent and wants me to be part of their program. I’m thankful for the offer and excited to keep building a relationship with them.”

Taylor receives his offer from Caporale

The offer came from Syracuse general manager Tommy Caporale.

"We talked about how I would fit into their defense, my goals as a player, and how they could help me develop at the next level,” Taylor said. "He also talked to me about staying focused and working hard.”

Aside from football, they also talked about Syracuse’s culture and the term D.A.R.T. (detailed, accountable, relentless, tough), a mantra that head coach Fran Brown has adopted since arriving at Syracuse two years ago.

It applies to a mindset that allows players to develop on and off the field.

"I think D.A.R.T. is a good platform because it helps athletes get exposure and lets people learn more about us as players and people,” Taylor said. "It’s a great way to connect recruits with coaches and fans.”

Taylor has high praise for the Orange

Another thing that Brown has emphasized since coming to SU is the Florida pipeline. In the 2026 class, Syracuse’s highest in modern history, they pulled seven players from the Sunshine State, more than any other state.

"I think it’s cool that Syracuse recruits Florida hard because Florida has a lot of talented players,” Taylor said. "As a Florida recruit, it shows me they know the type of competition and talent we have down here.”

That put Syracuse in a good spot in Taylor’s early recruitment.

"I think the Syracuse program is really good overall,” Taylor said. "They compete at a high level and do a great job developing their players. I also like how the coaches care about their athletes on and off the field.”

Taylor had an outstanding 2025 season

Vero Beach (FL) High is one of the top programs in Florida, and is coming off a 14-1 season.

"My 2025 season went pretty well,” Taylor said. "I improved a lot as a player and got better with my technique and understanding of the game. I worked hard every game and tried to help my team as much as possible.”

He prides himself on being a defensive lineman that plays hard every snap.

"I like stopping the run, getting after the quarterback, and being disruptive on the field,” Taylor said. "I always try to play with energy and do whatever I can to help my team win."

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