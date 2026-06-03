3-star Florida OL reacts to ‘great’ Syracuse official visit

2027 Seffner (FL) Armwood offensive tackle Judah Gumbs got his first look at Syracuse when he officially visited over the weekend.

The three-star lineman got a chance to see SU’s campus and facilities up close, meet the coaching staff and players in person, and get a feel for the program.

"I thought it was amazing,” Gumbs said to The Juice Online. "Amazing facilities."

Gumbs discusses the highlights of his Syracuse OV

He said the top highlight of his trip was getting to see Central New York ‘close up.’

Though he had a chance to meet the entire coaching staff, the coaches that he interacted with the most included offensive line coaches Juan Castillo and Jeff Ambrosie, and head coach Fran Brown.

“What made it great was coach Ambrosie showing me around the city,” Gumbs said.

They talked about a lot of different topics, but what stuck out most to Gumbs was discussing 'different pass sets and what they would teach me when I come.’

Gumbs gets to know the Syracuse culture better

That has been a core tenant of Brown’s since he arrived at Syracuse two seasons ago. He’s made it a priority to develop his players both on and off the field.

Prior to the visit, Gumbs said that “development” was the top thing he looked for in a college.

One other thing he noticed on his visit to Syracuse was the culture. He had heard about D.A.R.T. (detailed, accountable, relentless, tough) before the trip, and got to see it up close.

"I thought it was just like every other program but everybody is truly family oriented,” Gumbs said.

Gumbs discusses his recruitment

When asked how the visit went overall, Gumbs responded positively.

“It definitely changed the way I look at Syracuse,” he said.

Now that his Syracuse OV is over, he will travel next to Kansas (June 5), Arkansas (June 12) and Tulane (June 18).

As for a timeline, Gumbs is still working through his recruiting process.

“Not sure yet,” Gumbs said.

247Sports rates Gumbs the 89th offensive tackle in his class, and the No. 115 overall recruit out of Florida.

Armwood is coming off a 13-1 season, and Gumbs at 6 foot 6 and 285 pounds was a big part of the team’s success.

“(I’m) strong, nasty, and a team leader,” Gumbs said.

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