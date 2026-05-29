2027 Florida offensive lineman talks upcoming Syracuse OV: ‘They have an amazing staff'

2027 Seffner (FL) Armwood offensive tackle Judah Gumbs is one of the top prospects in his class.

The three-star lineman holds more than 20 offers, including from Houston, Mississippi State, Wake Forest, Memphis and South Florida, among many others.

Syracuse has been a school that has been recruiting him heavily, and he will take an official visit to Central New York on the weekend of May 29.

It has been a rapid moving recruitment for Gumbs, who was just offered by the Orange on May 6.

"Think they have amazing staff,” Gumbs said to The Juice Online.

Gumbs previews his upcoming Syracuse OV

Gumbs said he’s looking forward to meeting head coach Fran Brown the most. Brown has been among the coaches in touch with Gumbs, and he’s also heard from general manager Tommy Caporale, Director of Scouting Aaron Mannicci and offensive coordinator Jeff Nixon.

“They're fired up,” Gumbs said. “We’re going to have a great time.”

They’ve been discussing other things with Gumbs as well, including how Syracuse develops its players for the next level, and the culture at SU.

Brown has emphasized things like D.A.R.T. (detailed, accountable, relentless, tough) with his team and recruits, and has also discussed how faith drives the program forward.

Gumbs discusses his recruitment

Gumbs was asked one of the top things he’s looking for in a college program, and he had a straightforward response.

“Development,” Gumbs said.

Development on and off the field, which is what he continues to hear from the Orange.

Gumbs has other official visits lined up, including Kansas (June 5), Arkansas (June 12) and Tulane (June 18). He said he was ‘still weighing his options’ when asked about what schools were standing out to him at the moment.

As for a timeline to announce a college decision, he was equally circumspect.

“Not sure yet,” Gumbs said.

Gumbs led his team to an incredible season

247Sports rates Gumbs the 89th offensive tackle in his class, and the No. 115 overall recruit out of Florida.

Armwood is coming off a 13-1 season, and Gumbs at 6 foot 6 and 285 pounds was a big part of the team’s success.

“(I’m) strong, nasty, and a team leader,” Gumbs said.

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