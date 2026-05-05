Syracuse is the first to offer a 2028 Keystone State ATH: ‘I love it'

2028 ATH Julian Cedrone is starting to see his recruitment take off.

The Red Lion (PA) High defensive end/wide receiver has been hearing from schools like Villanova and Maryland, and in April received his first offer from Syracuse.

The offer took on special meaning because Cedrone has been a lifelong fan of the Orange.

"I love it,” Cedrone said to The Juice Online. "Growing up a Syracuse basketball fan always made them a top spot for me, and receiving an offer from them was amazing, especially my first.”

Cedrone discusses his April visit to Syracuse

Cedrone was also up in Syracuse for spring practice in April. He had a chance to check out the facilities and see campus, and most importantly, get to know the coaching staff.

He spent the most time with wide receivers coach Josh Gattis and scouting assistant Charles Watkins. Gattis was the coach who ultimately ended him the offer.

“(Top highlights were) seeing the facility and sitting in on meetings,” Cedrone said. "It’s cool seeing how much the players and coaches are bought into one another, and their facility is top tier.”

Cedrone also got to hear about the history at Syracuse. The Orange has had a long history of developing players for the NFL. Head coach Fran Brown has also preached the concept of D.A.R.T. (detailed, accountable, relentless, tough) among his players, and Cedrone heard a lot about it on the trip.

"I think it’s great,” Cedrone said. "They are most definitely up and coming and have a great coaching staff. I see it hard for them to not be successful in the coming years.”

Cedrone had a standout sophomore season

Though Cedrone is a two-way player, he is being recruited on the offensive side of the ball by the Orange.

In the 2025 season, he finished with 38 receptions for 626 yards and seven touchdowns. That ranked third in the Keystone State among sophomores.

"As a sophomore playing varsity for the first time, it started slow,” Cedrone said. "But after my first three games it really picked up.”

Cedrone at 6’3” and 215 pounds describes himself as an athlete that can do it all.

"I believe I move like I’m much smaller, but I can really use my size to my advantages, overpowering smaller corners,” Cedrone said. "I can play multiple positions all over the field, and catch anything that comes my way."

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