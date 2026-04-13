2027 three-star QB announces decommitment from Syracuse

2027 quarterback Justin Dixon announced his decommitment from Syracuse on Monday morning.

Dixon had been committed to SU for over a year after announcing his commitment in November 2024. The Towson (MD) Concordia Prep signal caller is rated three stars and the No. 67 QB in his class according to to 247Sports.

“After a lot of thought, prayer and conversations with my family, I’ve decided to officially de-commit from Syracuse,” Dixon said in a social media post. “I want to sincerely thank coach Fran Brown and the entire Syracuse coaching staff for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to be a part of their program.”

Dixon also holds offers from Towson and Maryland. His decommitment comes on the heels of the Orange adding another quarterback recently to its 2027 class, Charlie Foulke.

Dixon wished Syracuse well later in the post.

“The relationships I build during this process truly mean a lot to me, and I have nothing but respect for the direction of the program,” Dixon said. “This decision was not easy, but I believe it is the best step for me and my future as I continue to grow both on and off the field.”

Detailing Dixon's recruitment with the Orange

Dixon originally committed following his visit for the Orange’s matchup with then-No. 6 Miami in the 2024 season. The Orange upset the Hurricanes, 42-38, and went on to win 10 games that year, finishing ranked No. 20 in the final College Football Playoff rankings.

"I picked Syracuse because of the hospitality and family feel they gave me from day one," Dixon said to The Juice Online at the time of his announcement.

In that game, Kyle McCord threw for 380 yards and three touchdowns, setting a program record for passing yards in a single season.

He cited that as a big reason for his pledge.

"The offense is very QB friendly," Dixon said. They throw the football a ton which I love and spread the ball around to different receivers which is awesome. 'Everybody eats.'"

Dixon appreciated the Syracuse culture

Another factor in his commitment was the culture Fran Brown had created.

"I love the culture that coach Brown is building here and I wanted to be a part of that," Dixon said. "I chose to commit early because it was right for me. It just felt right."

In the 2024 season, he had also been on hand at the JMA Wireless Dome to watch the Orange defeat Virginia Tech.

"The game today was awesome," Dixon said. "Great environment. Glad I was able to be a part of it."

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