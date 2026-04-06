Elite 2027 four-star DL had a ‘great visit’ to Syracuse

2027 Wellington (FL) Palm Beach Central defensive lineman Tyler Alexander is one of the top prospects in his class.

He holds over three dozen offers that is a who's-who of college athletics, including Florida, Georgia, Texas, Auburn, Mississippi State, Miami, Ohio State and Nebraska. He is rated four-stars in the 247Sports composite and the No. 351 overall prospect in his class.

Syracuse was one of the first schools to offer Alexander in February 2025, and have stayed in touch with him sever since. Alexander has Syracuse in the mix for an official visit, and also visited Central New York in March for spring practice after being there in November for a game day.

"I had a great time back up at Syracuse,” Alexander said to The Juice Online. "This was my second visit, and I can definitely feel the relationship getting stronger with the staff.”

Alexander connects with the coaching staff

Among the things Alexander did while he was on campus was sit in on defensive line unit meetings and take in several practices.

“The energy really stood out,” Alexander said. "It was fast, physical, and competitive across the board. You can tell they’re building something. The intensity is real.”

Alexander got to meet nearly all the coaching staff, but the people he spent the most time with were Fran Brown, Jeremy Hawkins, Vince Kehres, and John Scott Jr.

"Being able to connect with coach Brown one-on-one and talk through goals meant a lot to me,” Alexander said. "He’s super competitive, too. He even played Uno and he took the win.”

Alexander appreciated his time with Orgeron and Freeney

Another coach he met with was Pro Football Hall of Famer Dwight Freeney and former Syracuse assistant coach and LSU head coach Ed Orgeron.

"We talked about (Freeney’s) journey from Syracuse to the highest level, and how much the program helped shape him,” Alexander said. "Hearing that from someone who’s done it at that level really stuck with me.”

He had similar praise for Orgeron.

"He spoke highly of Syracuse and the direction the program is heading,” Alexander said. "He made it clear he believes in what coach Brown is building."

Overall, Alexander said he had a ‘great visit.'

Alexander talks about his top schools

"Definitely a place I’m continuing to build a strong relationship with,” he said. "Looking forward to getting back up there again soon.”

Alexander mentioned Syracuse among eight schools that are standing out to him at the moment. The other schools he’s either visited, or will visit, in spring include Florida, Georgia, Texas, Texas A&M, Ohio State, Georgia Tech, and Notre Dame.

Alexander prides himself on being an old school type of lineman.

"I like standing in the whole game and really tough it out," Alexander said. "The main thing I like about my game is I'm very dominant with my hands, especially in the run game.”

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