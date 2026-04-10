Top 2027 Florida DL locks in visit: ‘I like the Syracuse program'

One of the most heavily recruited prospects in the 2027 class is Miami (FL) Coral Gables defensive lineman Stive-Bentley Keumajou Yondui.

Rated three stars by 247Sports, Keumajou Yondui holds offers from over two dozen schools, including Auburn, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisville, Nebraska, Texas, and Texas A&M, among others.

Another school that is pursuing him heavily is Syracuse, with General Manager Tommy Caporale offering him in January.

"I really liked Syracuse the program and the coaches,” Keumajou Yondui said to The Juice Online. “They also went more in-depth of where they see me playing on the D-line."

Keumajou Yondui visited SU in March

Syracuse was able to get him on campus earlier in March, and he got to tour the facilities, see campus, take in a practice and get to know the coaching staff better. He will return to Syracuse on June 17 for an official visit.

"I’ve been talking to them about coming back and really getting to know the program,” Keumajou Yondui said.

He said his top highlights included getting an in-depth look at practice, and exploring Destiny USA and Apex.

Keumajou Yondui discusses his SU recruitment

One thing he kept hearing on the trip was head coach Fran Brown’s philosophy and goals.

Brown has made it known he wants Syracuse to compete for National Championships in the near future, and he’s set a standard of D.A.R.T. (detailed, accountable, relentless, tough) within the program.

"I think it’s a great message to stand by,” Keumajou Yondui said. “It’s gone help SU strive during the season.”

Another thing Keumajou Yondui was impressed with was Syracuse’s ability to recruit in Florida. The Sunshine State was the most represented area in Syracuse’s 2026 class.

Of the 27 players that signed with the Orange, seven of them came from Florida, highlighted by five-star wide receiver Calvin Russell.

“You can tell they’re creating a pipeline with South Florida, which is great to see,” Keumajou Yondui said.

Keumajou Yondui can play multiple spots

Other schools standing out in his recruitment include Texas, Florida, Miami, Georgia and Auburn.

He describes himself as someone that can play multiple positions across the line.

"I’m a versatile DL that can play big end, 3-tech and 1,” Keumajou Yondui said.

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