2029 RB Kade Gibbs Names Syracuse ‘One of My Favorite Schools’ Following Game Day Visit

2029 running back Kade Gibbs was on the Syracuse campus on Saturday for its 66-3 win over New Hampshire, and the Spring Grove (PA) High prospect came away impressed with the Orange’s performance.

"I thought they played really well,” Gibbs said to The Juice Online. "The way they played a complete game and stayed together throughout the game in all three phases offense, defense, and special teams really stood out.”

Syracuse’s running game gashed the Wildcats repeatedly, as the Orange rushed for 238 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.

As a running back himself, that was something he was paying very close attention to.

"I thought the running backs played great,” Gibbs said. "I really liked the way they ran the ball. They showed patience, trusted their reads, and once the hole opened, they hit it with purpose.”

Gibbs discusses his visit

Aside from the blowout win, Gibbs said his top highlights included spending time with the coaches and players.

"It was great getting to see everything again and being around the program,” Gibbs said.

Gibbs got to see many of the coaches, and spent the most time with offensive coordinator Jeff Nixon, running backs coach Dennis Thomas, offensive assistant Emmanuel Marc, and head coach Fran Brown.

"We talked about the game today and how my season is going so far,” Gibbs said. "Coach Brown is great and has always treated me like family. We’ve had a great relationship since day one, and I always enjoy getting the chance to spend time with him.”

Gibbs has been on the Syracuse campus several times already where he earned an offer, but this visit gave him another unique view of Central New York.

"It definitely gave me an even better look of Syracuse,” Gibbs said. "Seeing the game day atmosphere and spending more time around the coaches and players made me appreciate the program even more. Syracuse is definitely one of my favorite schools.”

Gibbs is off to a fast start this season

As for Gibbs, his team is off to a 2-0 start to the season. Gibbs is averaging about eight yards a carry, to go with nearly 200 yards and two scores through two games.

Gibbs said he’s focused on continuing to get better and taking advantage of every opportunity as it presents itself.

"The season has been going really well,” Gibbs said. "I’ve been focused on doing my job, making plays when my number is called, and helping us win. We still have a lot of work ahead, but I’m happy with how we’ve started."

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