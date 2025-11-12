Elite 2028 ATH says Syracuse is ‘building something special’ after offer
2028 ATH Kameron Battle is one of the most heavily recruited prospects from the Sunshine State.
The Tampa (FL) Carrollwood Day High two-way player holds double digit offers from schools like Florida State, Maryland, Pittsburgh, SMU and UCF, and one of his more recent offers comes from Syracuse.
"I think the Syracuse offer is a blessing,” Battle said to The Juice Online. "I love what Coach Fran Brown is doing. He’s building something special.”
Syracuse has recruited Florida heavily
Syracuse has leaned heavily into Florida since Brown’s arrival at Syracuse. In the 2026 class alone, eight of the 30 commits hail from Florida, including five-star wide receiver Calvin Russell and consensus four-star prospects Jarius Rogers and Tedarius Hughes.
That effort has been led by Syracuse general manager Tommy Caporale, and he is the coach to have extended the offer to Battle.
Aside from the offer, the two discussed getting Battle up to Central New York for a visit.
“(Aiming for a visit) in the spring,” Battle said. “(Looking forward to) checking out everything the coaches, facility, etc.”
Battle discusses his recruitment
Battle added he doesn’t know much about the Syracuse program yet, but one thing he’ll be looking to get out of the visit is 'how they use players like me with my skill set to make a play anywhere.’
Battle has appeared at several different positions in his football career including running back, wide receiver, defensive back and special teams.
“I'm being recruited as a running back,” Battle said. “But coaches see a whole lot of everything in my skill set.”
Eventually, Battle will focus more on his recruitment, but for now, he’s enjoying the process and trying to learn as much about each school as possible.
"Haven’t really put thought into the schools that I want to pursue just yet,” Battle said.
His Patriots team is off to a perfect start
Carrollwood Day is one of the elite programs in Florida, and is currently off to a perfect 9-0 start.
Battle says there are certain things he’s shown on the field this season that will continue to make him into an elite prospect.
“Footwork,” Battle said. “Being able to make that 1-2 cut and take it to the house."
