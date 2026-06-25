2028 ATH Khalil Davis ‘loved’ first P4 offer from Syracuse

2028 ATH Khalil Davis is an emerging prospect from St. Cloud (FL) High.

He receive his first offer from East Tennessee in May, and followed it up with an offer from Robert Morris in June.

Davis then hit another milestone in his recruitment when he attended Franchise Camp and picked up his first Power 4 offer from the Orange.

"I love my Syracuse offer,” Davis said to The Juice Online. "I think it’s an amazing blessing. It feels great. It’s only the start and god got a plan for me.”

Davis discusses his Franchise Camp experience

While at camp, he got to compete with prospects from around the country, and demonstrated his versatility. Davis says he has the ability to play defensive end, and can also play linebacker and defensive back.

Davis added that he enjoyed seeing campus and checking out the facilities.

“It was great,” Davis said. "I loved the competition there.”

Davis came away from Franchise Camp with an interception and a deflection.

Brown extended the offer to Davis

His offer came from Syracuse head coach Fran Brown.

"I love coach Fran Brown,” Davis said. “He makes me feel loved and feel like home.”

Their conversation started with football, as they spoke about how Syracuse can develop Davis at the ACC level. Prior to becoming head coach at Syracuse, Brown was a defensive backs coach at Georgia, Temple and Rutgers, and has mentored many defensive backs who went on to NFL careers.

The Orange has also been heavily recruiting Florida. In Syracuse’s current 2027 class, which is ranked 36th overall in the country, they have 22 commits, and Florida (6) is the most represented state among the group. It was the same in 2026, with more comets from Florida (7) than any other state.

But the conversation was not just about the gridiron.

“(We spoke about my) personal life and what I want to do outside of football,” Davis said.

Davis is a versatile player

It’s been a busy summer for Davis, who has also been to camp at Old Dominion, West Virginia, Rutgers, JMU and Virginia, among others.

Davis is coming off a season where he helped St. Cloud to an 8-3 season, and the defense allowed under 16 points per contest.

Syracuse is looking at Davis at safety and nickel.

Said Davis: “I can play any position."

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