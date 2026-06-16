2027 LB Londyn Johnson breaks down ‘great’ offer and visit to Syracuse

Things continue to move quickly between Syracuse and 2027 linebacker Londyn Johnson.

The Burlington (NJ) Township High locked in an official visit following a Defensive MVP performance at Franchise Camp, and during his OV received his first Power 4 offer from Syracuse.

“It was great,” Johnson said to The Juice Online. "Talking with Fran (Brown) and him giving me the offer felt amazing, getting the opportunity to play at a university like Syracuse.”

Johnson goes in-depth on his visit

Though Johnson did get to see parts of SU during his camp visit, the OV allowed him to really get to know the facilities, campus, the coaching staff and some of his potential future teammates.

He cited the latter two as the top highlights of his trip.

"The best moments were when we went out to do activities with the other recruits and players, and seeing their practice and the way they work,” Johnson said.

Aside from the offer, Johnson connected with Brown on a variety of topics, including how Johnson would fit into the defense, and his vision for developing him both on and off the field.

Johnson appreciates the SU culture

The topic of the philosophy of D.A.R.T. (detailed, accountable relentless, tough) came up as well.

"Coach Fran and I mainly spoke about the university and about each other's motives and reasons for doing what we do,” Johnson said.

Heading into the visit, Johnson held a high opinion of the Orange. Coming out of the visit, Johnson praised SU even more.

"The visit didn't really change what I thought about it because it was everything I thought it was going to be and more,” Johnson said.

He currently holds offers from Hampton, Maine, Merrimack, Morgan State and Central Connecticut.

Johnson discusses his recruitment

Prior to the visit, he said he wanted to be committed to a school before the start of his senior season.

"We shall wait and see,” Johnson said when asked about his timeline to announce a decision following the OV.

Johnson said he’s the type of player who is always around the ball and making big plays.

“I'm the kind of player that gives the offense more opportunities to put points on the board,” Johnson said. "I would also say I'm the kind of player who makes fans get out of their seat and fully engage in the drive."

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