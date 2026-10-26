South Jersey Prospect Elijah Campbell Reacts to First Game Day at Syracuse

In May 2025, Syracuse was the first program to offer 2028 ATH Elijah Campbell.

They’ve remained in close touch with him since then, and earlier in October, welcomed him to Central New York for a game day visit when they played Louisville.

While Campbell has been on the Syracuse campus before, this was the first opportunity for him to see Syracuse play at the JMA Wireless Dome.

"I really enjoyed getting a closer look at the program and the atmosphere in the stadium, despite the tough outcome,” Campbell said to The Juice Online. "I appreciate the time the staff took to connect with me.”

Campbell discusses the highlights of his trip

Campbell said on top of connecting with the coaching staff, he also appreciated the energy in the Dome.

“The visit was very exciting and coming down to Syracuse always gets me pumped up watching their games,” Campbell said. “Very disciplined team and love how Fran (Brown and his staff) are developing his team.”

The one coach he spent the most time with was Charles Watkins.

“He broke down how the program is and all the fundamentals,” Campbell said. “And how things are ran if you’re playing Orange football. The best part of the visit was being able to be on the field and get a first hand look on how the drills are ran.”

Currently, two teams are standing out in his recruitment.

"Syracuse for sure,” Campbell said, “And Temple.”

The Williamstown (NJ) High running back/defensive back said he will always appreciate that SU was the first school to take a chance on him with an offer.

"I’m very beyond blessed actually for this offer and appreciative for it," Campbell said. "Actually am hoping to see many more from programs like Syracuse itself."

Campbell appreciates SU's presence in NJ

Syracuse has placed an emphasis not only on recruiting the Garden State since Fran Brown became head coach, but specifically the South Jersey area, where he and his coaching staff, including Brown, have strong ties.

"I love what the Syracuse program is doing for the South Jersey area," Campbell said. “They are a top notch program."

Campbell describes himself as a versatile player who makes an impact wherever he is on the field.

"I’m the type of RB to find a hole and go and able to switch directions in a heartbeat," Campbell said. "As a DB, a very smart DB with good IQ and has the ability to come down and lay the hit at all times."

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