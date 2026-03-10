2028 signal caller ‘excited’ for Syracuse offer

One of the top signal callers from the 2028 class is Morgantown (WV) High quarterback Maddox Twigg.

He holds offers from schools like Kent State, West Virginia, Marshall and Jacksonville State, and most recently added an offer from Syracuse.

"I was excited for sure,” Twigg said to The Juice Online. "That’s one of the ones I’ve definitely been hoping for so it felt really good to get that call.”

Twigg talks about his relationship with the SU staff

The offer came from Syracuse assistants Dre Kates and Aaron Mancini.

"They were great,” Twigg said. "We had a really good conversation and I’m excited to get to visit and spend some time with them.”

Aside from the offer, they spoke about how impressed they were with Twigg’s tape and his potential to play at the next level.

"They seemed really excited about the way I attack the game and my ability to play both sides of the ball,” Twigg said. "They actually told me that in all their years recruiting they hadn’t came across a player that plays both sides of the ball at that level which was great to hear for sure.”

Twigg's SU connection

Twigg is already familiar with the Syracuse program, with the No. 1 punter in the 2026 class, Jimmy Gregg, signed with the Orange. Gregg is from Twigg’s hometown in Morgantown and played at nearby Morgantown (WV) University.

"I’m excited about what coach Fran Brown is building there,” Twigg said. “Jimmy told me a little about what coach Brown was building there. He obviously played DB at the highest level and I found out early in his career he was actually a QB who was dangerous with his legs. That reminds me a lot of me so I would love to play for a guy like that.”

Twigg said he plans on visiting Central New York for spring practice from April 9-10 on his way o Elite 11 Regionals in New Jersey.

"Just excited to meet the staff and check out campus and Syracuse,” Twigg said.

Twigg is coming off a dream sophomore season

Twigg led his team to the AAAA Championship where he was named MVP. He finished with 3,400 total yards and 45 touchdowns total.

"It was a great sophomore year,” Twigg said. "Now we have to find a way to do it again next year.”

He frequently draws comparisons to Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and New York Giants QB Jaxson Dart for his style of play.

"I like to think I’m a physical QB with a big play, never quit mentality,” Twigg said. "It’s a physical game, and I like that."

SUPPORT THE JUICE ONLINE

Got a Syracuse recruiting tip? E-mail Recruiting Analyst Charles Kang here.